Bentley Bentayga Speed, the fastest SUV on the planet

For a short period of time, until the Lamborghini Urus was launched, the Bentley Bentayga was the fastest SUV on the planet. To regain that title, Bentley has launched a special edition of its first SUV, called Speed.





The Bentayga Speed features an enhanced 635 PS (626 bhp) version of the renowned 6.0-litre W12 engine that delivers a top speed of 190 mph (306 km/h) and 0–62 mph (0–100 km/h) in 3.9 seconds.





The performance pinnacle of the Bentayga range, Speed is equipped with four on-road Drive Dynamics modes: Comfort at one extreme, and Bentley and Sport at the other, with Custom for customers who opt to create their own driving set-up.





Uniquely in the Speed, the Sport mode has been recalibrated to enhance response from the W12 engine and the eight-speed automatic transmission, as well as the suspension and Bentley Dynamic Ride. The effect is a more dynamic and engaging drive.





The Bentayga Speed’s ceramic brakes are the largest and most powerful ever fitted to a Bentley, with a maximum braking toque of 6,000 Nm and engineered to withstand temperatures up to 1,000 °C. They also save more than 20 kg over iron brakes.





Designed, engineered and handcrafted in Great Britain, the Bentayga Speed is the most powerful and performance-oriented Bentayga to date. It builds on a long tradition of Speed models that was born with the Continental GT in 2007.





With a top speed of 190 mph, the Bentayga Speed is Bentley's most powerful and performance-oriented variant to date.





To match the elevated levels of performance, the Bentayga Speed sports a purposeful exterior look. Dark-tint headlights, body-coloured side skirts and a striking tailgate spoiler hint at the SUV’s performance credentials. Dark-tint radiator and bumper grilles, a unique 22-inch wheel design available in three finishes and Speed signature badging add to the sporting design cues.





Inside, the Bentayga Speed introduces a dramatic design theme. This includes elegantly crafted ‘swooshes’ around the door and door grab, on the edge of the seat cushions and backrest bolsters, and on the lower console; a new contrast stitching on the diamond quilting; discreet Speed badging; a Speed illuminated treadplate signature; and the use of Alcantara materials for the first time in a Bentayga.





As with all Bentaygas, the all-wheel-drive Speed is equipped with Electronic Differential Lock and up to eight Drive Dynamics modes. Bespoke engineering revisions to the Sport mode provide a more dynamic drive, while a greater exhaust character and firmer suspension tune further increase driver engagement.





Tags: bentley, bentley bentayga speed, bentley bentayga top speed, fastest suv on te planet, fast suv, bentley speed, bentley bentayga

Posted in Bentley, New Vehicles