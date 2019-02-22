Bentley Bentayga Speed, the fastest SUV on the planet
22 February 2019 04:05:51
For a short period of time, until the Lamborghini Urus was launched, the Bentley Bentayga was the fastest SUV on the planet. To regain that title, Bentley has launched a special edition of its first SUV, called Speed.
The Bentayga Speed features an enhanced 635 PS (626 bhp) version of the renowned 6.0-litre W12 engine that delivers a top speed of 190 mph (306 km/h) and 0–62 mph (0–100 km/h) in 3.9 seconds.
The performance pinnacle of the Bentayga range, Speed is equipped with four on-road Drive Dynamics modes: Comfort at one extreme, and Bentley and Sport at the other, with Custom for customers who opt to create their own driving set-up.
Uniquely in the Speed, the Sport mode has been recalibrated to enhance response from the W12 engine and the eight-speed automatic transmission, as well as the suspension and Bentley Dynamic Ride. The effect is a more dynamic and engaging drive.
The Bentayga Speed’s ceramic brakes are the largest and most powerful ever fitted to a Bentley, with a maximum braking toque of 6,000 Nm and engineered to withstand temperatures up to 1,000 °C. They also save more than 20 kg over iron brakes.
Designed, engineered and handcrafted in Great Britain, the Bentayga Speed is the most powerful and performance-oriented Bentayga to date. It builds on a long tradition of Speed models that was born with the Continental GT in 2007.
With a top speed of 190 mph, the Bentayga Speed is Bentley's most powerful and performance-oriented variant to date.
To match the elevated levels of performance, the Bentayga Speed sports a purposeful exterior look. Dark-tint headlights, body-coloured side skirts and a striking tailgate spoiler hint at the SUV’s performance credentials. Dark-tint radiator and bumper grilles, a unique 22-inch wheel design available in three finishes and Speed signature badging add to the sporting design cues.
Inside, the Bentayga Speed introduces a dramatic design theme. This includes elegantly crafted ‘swooshes’ around the door and door grab, on the edge of the seat cushions and backrest bolsters, and on the lower console; a new contrast stitching on the diamond quilting; discreet Speed badging; a Speed illuminated treadplate signature; and the use of Alcantara materials for the first time in a Bentayga.
As with all Bentaygas, the all-wheel-drive Speed is equipped with Electronic Differential Lock and up to eight Drive Dynamics modes. Bespoke engineering revisions to the Sport mode provide a more dynamic drive, while a greater exhaust character and firmer suspension tune further increase driver engagement.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK

After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Cupra to unveil a new concept car on its one year anniversary

When Seat decided to launch a special brand dedicated to its performance cars, everyone was sceptical. But the Cupra brand was born one year ago, and ...
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power

Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
MINI John Cooper Works GP model to debut in 2020

Mini is offering all those clients in search for a very fast hatchback the chance to drive a very special machine, due to be launched next year. ...
Porsche sets US record sales in 2017

Porsche is on a selling spree in US and also across the Globe. 2017 was a fantastic year for the Stuttgart-based manufacturer. Its North American division ...
Audi to launch Green Light Optimized Speed Advisory in the US

Audi offers tons of technologies in its cars. Even after the cars were bought by the clients. The most recent one is called Green Light Optimised Speed ...
Swind E Classic Mini is a classic with zero emissions

The passion for classic cars can easily be combined with the care for the environment. Jaguar proved it can do that with its classic cars like E-Type. ...
2019 Skoda Fabia R5 gets updated

Skoda updates not only its street cars, but also the rally cars it offers to private teams. Considering the current Fabia R5 is one of the most acclaimed ...
Video: Audi RS7 and SQ8 spied on Autobahn

We all have seen the videos shoot during test days at the Nurburgring race track. But this is a different kind of video cause you have the chance to see ...
