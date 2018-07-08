Bentley Bentayga Pikes Peak will be showcased at Goodwood
8 July 2018 09:32:15
|Tweet
Bentley Bentayga is a hell of an SUV, but putting this car to compete in the Pikes Peak challenge seems to be crazy. Luckly for the fans, Bentley decided to do that this year and the Crewe SUV managed to become the fastest production SUV that climbed the famous road.
Driven by two-time champion Rhys Millen (NZ), the Bentayga completed the 12.42-mile course in just 10:49.9 – taking nearly two minutes off the previous record by averaging 66.5 mph. Climbing almost 5,000 ft through 156 corners, the Bentayga deployed its unique combination of a 600 bhp, 900 Nm W12 engine, adaptive air suspension, active electric 48V anti-roll control and carbon ceramic brakes to set a stunning new benchmark.
Only minimal changes were made to a standard production Bentayga in order to comply with the rules. The front seats were replaced with racing versions while the rear seats were removed, and a roll cage and fire suppression system were installed. yres were selected from Pirelli’s DOT-marked range, and a production-specification Akrapovic sports exhaust was fitted.
In order to improve the awarness, Bentley will come at this year Goodwood Festival of Speed with this particular car. See you there, Bentayga Pikes Peak.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
This is the Euro-spec 2019 Suzuki Jimny
Bentley Bentayga Pikes Peak will be showcased at Goodwood
Jeep Wrangler for Europe - 2.0 turbo petrol engine with 272 HP
-
These are the first design sketches with the new Mercedes-Benz GLE
The next generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class caught in traffic
Here is the Bugatti Veyron Vitesse WRC doing some fast stuff in off-road
Related Specs
2002 Bentley State LimousineEngine: Aluminum, 90 Degree V8, Power: 298.3 kw / 400 bhp @ 4000 rpm, Torque: 835.18 nm / 616.0 ft lbs @ 3250 rpm
1929 Bentley 4.5 LitreEngine: Inline 6, Power: 208.8 kw / 280.0 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 335.0 nm / 247.1 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1929 Bentley 4.5 Litre BlowerEngine: Roots Supercharged Inline-4, Power: 179.0 kw / 240.0 bhp @ 4200 rpmN/A
2005 Bentley Arnage Blue Train SeriesEngine: Turbocharged V8, Power: 335.6 kw / 450 bhp, Torque: 874.5 nm / 645 ft lbs
2005 Bentley Arnage Drophead CoupeEngine: Turbocharged V8, Power: 335.6 kw / 450 bhp, Torque: 874.5 nm / 645 ft lbs
New Vehicles
Jaguar E-Pace available with new 200 hp petrol engine
Launched this Spring, the baby SUV Jaguar is now available with more options and a new engine. The new Jaguar E-Pace can be ordered with ‘self-learning’ ...
Launched this Spring, the baby SUV Jaguar is now available with more options and a new engine. The new Jaguar E-Pace can be ordered with ‘self-learning’ ...
Concept Cars
Subaru Viziv Tourer Concept unveiled in Geneva
Even if it's not recording huge volumes in Europe, Subaru didn't want to miss this year Geneva Motor Show. So it kept the stand and unveiled the Subaru ...
Even if it's not recording huge volumes in Europe, Subaru didn't want to miss this year Geneva Motor Show. So it kept the stand and unveiled the Subaru ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Future Cars
Porsche investing six billion euros in e-mobility
Made famous by its gasoline boxer engine and driving dynamics, Porsche is now following the trend and invests more and more into electrification. ...
Made famous by its gasoline boxer engine and driving dynamics, Porsche is now following the trend and invests more and more into electrification. ...
Market News
Volkswagen I.D R set a new record on Pikes Peak Hill Climb
After a long teasing campaign and intense preparations, Volkswagen managed to score an impressive time on the Pikes Peak hill climb. The electric supercar ...
After a long teasing campaign and intense preparations, Volkswagen managed to score an impressive time on the Pikes Peak hill climb. The electric supercar ...
Gadgets
Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser picture
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Various News
Aston Martin is looking for a Nurburgring all-time record with the Valkyrie AMR Pro
A few days ago, Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo managed to smash the all-time record for the Nurburgring Nordschleife. The German LMP1 car manager to lap the 21 ...
A few days ago, Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo managed to smash the all-time record for the Nurburgring Nordschleife. The German LMP1 car manager to lap the 21 ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - officially unveiled
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Videos
Video: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuit
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...