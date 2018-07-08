Home » News » Bentley » Bentley Bentayga Pikes Peak will be showcased at Goodwood

Bentley Bentayga Pikes Peak will be showcased at Goodwood

8 July 2018 09:32:15

Bentley Bentayga is a hell of an SUV, but putting this car to compete in the Pikes Peak challenge seems to be crazy. Luckly for the fans, Bentley decided to do that this year and the Crewe SUV managed to become the fastest production SUV that climbed the famous road. 

Driven by two-time champion Rhys Millen (NZ), the Bentayga completed the 12.42-mile course in just 10:49.9 – taking nearly two minutes off the previous record by averaging 66.5 mph. Climbing almost 5,000 ft through 156 corners, the Bentayga deployed its unique combination of a 600 bhp, 900 Nm W12 engine, adaptive air suspension, active electric 48V anti-roll control and carbon ceramic brakes to set a stunning new benchmark.

Only minimal changes were made to a standard production Bentayga in order to comply with the rules. The front seats were replaced with racing versions while the rear seats were removed, and a roll cage and fire suppression system were installed. yres were selected from Pirelli’s DOT-marked range, and a production-specification Akrapovic sports exhaust was fitted. 

In order to improve the awarness, Bentley will come at this year Goodwood Festival of Speed with this particular car. See you there, Bentayga Pikes Peak. 

