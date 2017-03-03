Bentley Bentayga Mulliner to be introduced in Geneva

Bentley will attend this year Geneva Motor Show with a special edition of the current Bentayga, designed by its Mulliner division. Bentley’s in-house personal commissioning division used Duo Tone paintwork, unique 22 inch wheels, Mulliner Bottle Cooler and a new veneer concept.





The optional Duo Tone paintwork is used for the first time on Bentayga. The finish is achieved by choosing the perfect proportional balance point for the split, the resulting effect making the cabin and bonnet appear as though floating. Duo Tone paintwork will be available across the Bentayga range from April.





The new Mulliner 22 inch Paragon seven-spoke wheels with floating wheel centres, unique exterior badge, and the addition as standard of body-coloured lower bodywork and bright chromed lower bumper grilles, complete the exterior enhancements.





A new Mulliner designed interior colour split – with the front and rear seats finished in different hide colours and offered in seven suggested colour ways – complements the optional Duo Tone exterior paintwork. The hand-stitched hides are finished with unique Mulliner embroidery and contrast stitching.





A special one-off example of the Bentayga Mulliner will be on the Bentley stand in Geneva next week, featuring a unique inlay to the front fascia depicting the stunning Monte Rosa mountain range in hand-crafted marquetry.





Produced in very limited numbers due to the highly complex, handcrafted nature of the Bentayga Mulliner’s luxurious interior features, the new model will be available to order in Spring 2017.













Tags: bentley, bentley bentayga, bentley bentayga mulliner, bentley bentayga customization

Posted in Bentley, New Vehicles