Home » News » Bentley » Bentley Bentayga Mulliner Pearl of the Gulf launched

Bentley Bentayga Mulliner Pearl of the Gulf launched

18 March 2019 18:57:34

Along the new special versions of the Continental GT, Bentley and his bespoke division Mulliner have unveiled a very limited Bentayga, inspired by the Arabian Gulf’s rich pearl diving heritage, with a personal commission for a Middle Eastern customer.

It is called Bentayga Mulliner Pearl of the Gulf. Just five of these exquisite W12-powered cars will be handbuilt by Mulliner’s craftspeople in Crewe, England, each featuring unique Mother of Pearl and Arabian Gulf-themed motifs.

Each model has a bespoke interior that celebrates the Arabian Gulf’s history of pearl diving, a tradition that dates back millennia and was once the region’s main economic driver. Most notably, intricate marquetry to the Dark Fiddleback Eucalyptus fascia features a pearl diving dhow boat scene, beautifully inlayed with Mother of Pearl.

The luxurious cabin is appointed with Linen main hide and complemented by Brunel secondary hide – a colour scheme inspired by the natural beauty of pearls – with a Mother of Pearl Breitling clock the dashboard centrepiece.
Bentley Bentayga Mulliner Pearl of the Gulf launched
Bentley Bentayga Mulliner Pearl of the Gulf launched Photos

Camel and Brunel contrast stitching is employed for the quilted seats and door inserts, while gold thread embroidery highlights this Bentayga’s pearl diving credentials. Lambswool rugs are also cut in matching Linen, while Mulliner illuminated treadplates welcome passengers in to the cabin.

Gulf pearls are among the rarest and most sought-after in the world, so to help keep valuables safe in the Bentayga Mulliner Pearl of the Gulf, Mulliner has installed an ingenious fingerprint secure storage.

The fingerprint sensor technology has been applied to a high pressure die-cast aluminium secure stowage unit located in the cabin. This discreet and unobtrusive locker creates the ideal place to stow valuables while at the beach or utilising valet parking services.



Tags: , , ,

Posted in Bentley, New Vehicles

Bentley Bentayga Mulliner Pearl of the Gulf launched Photos (1 photos)
  • Bentley Bentayga Mulliner Pearl of the Gulf launched

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Bentley Bentayga Mulliner Pearl of the Gulf launched

    Bentley Bentayga Mulliner Pearl of the Gulf launched

  2. Ford Fiesta ST tuned via an app

    Ford Fiesta ST tuned via an app

  3. Bentley Continental GT V8 Coupe and Convertible introduced

    Bentley Continental GT V8 Coupe and Convertible introduced

  4.  
  5. New Toyota Corolla enters production in the US

    New Toyota Corolla enters production in the US

  6. Mercedes-AMG GT R PRO launched in UK

    Mercedes-AMG GT R PRO launched in UK

  7. Opel to return to Russian market

    Opel to return to Russian market

Related Specs

  1. 2000 Bentley Continental R Mulliner

    Engine: V8, Power: 298.3 kw / 400.0 bhp @ 4000 rpm, Torque: 874.5 nm / 645.0 ft lbs @ 2100 rpm

  2. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

  3. 2009 Nissan 370Z

    Engine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm

  4. 2010 Bentley Azure T

    Engine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm

  5. 2009 Porsche Cayman

    Engine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

This is the 2019 Skoda iV electric concept carThis is the 2019 Skoda iV electric concept car
During the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Skoda unveiled an all-new concept car which is part of the Vision family prototypes. Its name is Skoda iV concept and ...

Custom Cars

ABT Cupra Ateca offers more powerABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...

Future Cars

Skoda teases third SUV modelSkoda teases third SUV model
Skoda already has two SUV's in its range, but now is ready to welcome the third one. The SUV offensive will continue. With the new crossover, the Czech ...

Market News

Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six monthsVolkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...

Gadgets

Volkswagen and NVIDIA partner for Artificial IntelligenceVolkswagen and NVIDIA partner for Artificial Intelligence
Volkswagen is more and more preoccupied by introducing new technologies into its cars. So is looking some strong partners with great experience in this ...

Various News

Breitling Premier Bentley Centenary Limited Edition launched in GenevaBreitling Premier Bentley Centenary Limited Edition launched in Geneva
2019 is a very important year for Bentley, who will celebrate its centenary. To mark this important occasion, one of Bentley's partners is preparing something ...

Motorsports

McLaren just unveiled the all-new Senna GTR racing carMcLaren just unveiled the all-new Senna GTR racing car
McLaren unveiled the all-new Senna GTR. The specially developed racing car is here and it will be made in just 75 units, each and one of them in a manually ...

Videos

Video: how it works the all-new Porsche Wet Mode systemVideo: how it works the all-new Porsche Wet Mode system
The new generation Porsche 911 992 was unveiled a few weeks ago. The latest generation of sports car comes with a few technical improvements, and one ...
Copyright CarSession.com