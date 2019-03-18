Bentley Bentayga Mulliner Pearl of the Gulf launched
18 March 2019
Along the new special versions of the Continental GT, Bentley and his bespoke division Mulliner have unveiled a very limited Bentayga, inspired by the Arabian Gulf’s rich pearl diving heritage, with a personal commission for a Middle Eastern customer.
It is called Bentayga Mulliner Pearl of the Gulf. Just five of these exquisite W12-powered cars will be handbuilt by Mulliner’s craftspeople in Crewe, England, each featuring unique Mother of Pearl and Arabian Gulf-themed motifs.
Each model has a bespoke interior that celebrates the Arabian Gulf’s history of pearl diving, a tradition that dates back millennia and was once the region’s main economic driver. Most notably, intricate marquetry to the Dark Fiddleback Eucalyptus fascia features a pearl diving dhow boat scene, beautifully inlayed with Mother of Pearl.
The luxurious cabin is appointed with Linen main hide and complemented by Brunel secondary hide – a colour scheme inspired by the natural beauty of pearls – with a Mother of Pearl Breitling clock the dashboard centrepiece.
Camel and Brunel contrast stitching is employed for the quilted seats and door inserts, while gold thread embroidery highlights this Bentayga’s pearl diving credentials. Lambswool rugs are also cut in matching Linen, while Mulliner illuminated treadplates welcome passengers in to the cabin.
Gulf pearls are among the rarest and most sought-after in the world, so to help keep valuables safe in the Bentayga Mulliner Pearl of the Gulf, Mulliner has installed an ingenious fingerprint secure storage.
The fingerprint sensor technology has been applied to a high pressure die-cast aluminium secure stowage unit located in the cabin. This discreet and unobtrusive locker creates the ideal place to stow valuables while at the beach or utilising valet parking services.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
This is the 2019 Skoda iV electric concept car
During the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Skoda unveiled an all-new concept car which is part of the Vision family prototypes. Its name is Skoda iV concept and ...
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Skoda teases third SUV model
Skoda already has two SUV's in its range, but now is ready to welcome the third one. The SUV offensive will continue. With the new crossover, the Czech ...
Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
Volkswagen and NVIDIA partner for Artificial Intelligence
Volkswagen is more and more preoccupied by introducing new technologies into its cars. So is looking some strong partners with great experience in this ...
Breitling Premier Bentley Centenary Limited Edition launched in Geneva
2019 is a very important year for Bentley, who will celebrate its centenary. To mark this important occasion, one of Bentley's partners is preparing something ...
McLaren just unveiled the all-new Senna GTR racing car
McLaren unveiled the all-new Senna GTR. The specially developed racing car is here and it will be made in just 75 units, each and one of them in a manually ...
Video: how it works the all-new Porsche Wet Mode system
The new generation Porsche 911 992 was unveiled a few weeks ago. The latest generation of sports car comes with a few technical improvements, and one ...
