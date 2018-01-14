Home » News » Bentley » Bentley Bentayga is now available with a V8 petrol unit - 550 horsepower and 290 km/h top speed

Bentley Bentayga is now available with a V8 petrol unit - 550 horsepower and 290 km/h top speed

14 January 2018 06:41:37

Bentley has officially unveiled the all-new Bentayga V8 petrol version. The new super-luxury SUV comes with a 4.0 liter V8 twin-turbo engine rated at 550 horsepower @6.000 rpm and 770 Nm peak of torque which is available from 1.950 rpm. 

The 2018 Bentley Bentayga V8 is matted to an eight speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system (40/60 torque split). As a result, the run from stand still to 100 km/h is done in 4.5 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 290 km/h.

The new Bentley Bentayga V8 petrol unit has a deactivation cyclinder function and a start-stop system. In these conditions, the car is supposed to deliver 11.3 liters per 100 kilometers. 

Another important modification was made on the braking system side. Bentley is offering a carbon-ceramic system that uses 440 mm discs on the front and 370 mm discs on the back. This is the biggest front stopping system put on a road car. 

