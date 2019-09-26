Bentley Bentayga Hybrid UK pricing announced
26 September 2019 13:01:13
After we saw a Bentayga Diesel, very unusual for the British brand, is now time to meet the new Bentayga Hybrid. This is another important step for the company, also made with the help of Bentayga.
Bentley has announced that the pioneering Bentayga Hybrid – the luxury SUV sector’s first true plug-in hybrid – is now on sale in Europe. Handcrafted in Crewe, England, the latest version of Bentley’s exquisitely appointed SUV will be the company’s most efficient model ever, with CO2 emissions of just 79 g/km.
In the British brand’s centenary year, Bentley’s first plug-in hybrid model will combine a new, highly efficient 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine with an electric motor delivering an instantaneous response.
Among the cutting-edge driver systems are several Intelligent Satellite Navigation features specific to the Bentayga Hybrid. Upon entering a journey into the system, the optimum combination of electric motor and engine will automatically be calculated and used for most effective use of hybrid power. According to the current position of the car, the system will also clearly illustrate on-screen the maximum remaining range in EV mode.
The Permanent Magnet Synchronous system offers 94 kW peak power and 400 Nm of torque, allowing swift and silent acceleration from stationary. The system provides instant torque response by eliminating engine turbo lag, while a state-of-the-art, high voltage battery is capable of recharging in just 2.5 hours.
The E Motor in the Bentayga Hybrid is combined with a new 3.0-litre, turbocharged V6 petrol engine. The result is a seamless driving experience that offers 700 Nm of combined torque, a top speed of 254 km/h (158 mph) and 0 to 100 km/h in 5.5 seconds (0-60 mph in 5.2 seconds).
Bentley’s latest Bentayga model has three hybrid drive modes. In EV Drive mode, the all-new hybrid is driven only with energy supplied from the battery to the wheels via the electric motor. In hybrid Mode the car uses information from the navigation system to intelligently optimise power usage from the battery and the petrol engine, giving maximum efficiency and range. In Hold mode the use of engine and electric power is balanced to maintain electric range for later use – for example on arriving in a city. In all modes energy is recovered to the battery through regeneration during deceleration.
Before taxes, the new model is priced at £133,100 in the UK, €141,100 across Europe, and $160,000 in the United States. Customer deliveries in the UK and Europe are set to begin in the final quarter of 2019, with deliveries in the United States following soon after, in the first quarter of 2020.
