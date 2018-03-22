Home » News » Bentley » Bentley Bentayga Hybrid to use an intelligent navigation

Bentley Bentayga Hybrid to use an intelligent navigation

22 March 2018 16:22:46

Introduced during this year Geneva Motor Show, the first Hybrid car in the history of Bentley features not only a one of a king propulsion system, but also a unique navigation system.

The Bentley Bentayga Hybrid features a new intelligent satellite navigation system. When a destination is programmed into the navigation system, the Bentayga Hybrid calculates the best combination of electric drive and V6 engine to maximise efficiency over the journey.

The car automatically engages the correct drive mode for each part of the journey, constantly calculating the best use of battery charge while storing electrical energy for sections of the journey where it is most useful – such as when arriving in the city, where an electric-only range of 31 miles (50 km) can be utilised.
Bentley Bentayga Hybrid to use an intelligent navigation
Bentley Bentayga Hybrid to use an intelligent navigation Photos

The system will reduce on-board charge to zero just as the vehicle reaches its destination, maximising overall efficiency. A full charge of the battery from a domestic household socket will take 7.5 hours, and customers with an industrial connection installed at home can reduce the charge time to just 2.5 hours.



Tags: , , ,

Posted in Bentley, New Vehicles

Bentley Bentayga Hybrid to use an intelligent navigation Photos (1 photos)
  • Bentley Bentayga Hybrid to use an intelligent navigation

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Peugeot 208 celebrates 20 years since launch

    Peugeot 208 celebrates 20 years since launch

  2. Seat to launch a car every six months

    Seat to launch a car every six months

  3. Bentley Bentayga Hybrid to use an intelligent navigation

    Bentley Bentayga Hybrid to use an intelligent navigation

  4.  
  5. 2019 Audi A6 to make US debut at New York Auto Show

    2019 Audi A6 to make US debut at New York Auto Show

  6. 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid US pricing announced

    2019 Honda Accord Hybrid US pricing announced

  7. 2019 GMC Sierra Denali and SLT announced in US

    2019 GMC Sierra Denali and SLT announced in US

Related Specs

  1. 1998 Bentley Brooklands R

    Engine: Turbocharged V8, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 4000 rpm, Torque: 605 nm / 446.2 ft lbs @ 2000 rpm

  2. 1947 Bentley Mark VI Franay Cabriolet

    Engine: Inline-6N/AN/A

  3. 1930 Bentley Speed 6 Gurney Nutting Tourer

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 119.3 kw / 160.0 bhp @ 3500 rpmN/A

  4. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

  5. 2009 Nissan 370Z

    Engine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm

New Vehicles

Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 rangeVolvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...

Concept Cars

Pop.Up Next car developed by Audi and AirbusPop.Up Next car developed by Audi and Airbus
More and more automotive companies are co-developing cars with parteners from different areas. An entirely electric, fully automatic concept for horizontal ...

Custom Cars

McLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S CoupeMcLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S Coupe
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...

Future Cars

Zenvo to launch new model in GenevaZenvo to launch new model in Geneva
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...

Market News

Vauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 ordersVauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 orders
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...

Gadgets

Ford introduces Waze on its carsFord introduces Waze on its cars
Seat is not the only car manufacturer who tries to bring its clients new technology on the infotainment screens. At the Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona, ...

Various News

Factors That Influence Your Car Insurance RatesFactors That Influence Your Car Insurance Rates
When the time comes to shop around for car insurance, it is essential to know anything that influences your rates. There are some things you can do to ...

Motorsports

This is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track carThis is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track car
The Cupra brand was launched a few days ago, but the Spanish producer has alredy a big surprise for its fans. The name is Cupra e-Racer and it is an electric ...

Videos

VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG featuresVIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...
Copyright CarSession.com