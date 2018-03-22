Bentley Bentayga Hybrid to use an intelligent navigation

Introduced during this year Geneva Motor Show, the first Hybrid car in the history of Bentley features not only a one of a king propulsion system, but also a unique navigation system.





The Bentley Bentayga Hybrid features a new intelligent satellite navigation system. When a destination is programmed into the navigation system, the Bentayga Hybrid calculates the best combination of electric drive and V6 engine to maximise efficiency over the journey.





The car automatically engages the correct drive mode for each part of the journey, constantly calculating the best use of battery charge while storing electrical energy for sections of the journey where it is most useful – such as when arriving in the city, where an electric-only range of 31 miles (50 km) can be utilised.





The system will reduce on-board charge to zero just as the vehicle reaches its destination, maximising overall efficiency. A full charge of the battery from a domestic household socket will take 7.5 hours, and customers with an industrial connection installed at home can reduce the charge time to just 2.5 hours.













Tags: bentley, bentley bentayga, bentley bentayga hybrid, bentley bentayga navigation

Posted in Bentley, New Vehicles