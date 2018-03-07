Home » News » Bentley » Bentley Bentayga has a plug-in hybrid version with 50 kilometers of electric drive
Bentley Bentayga has a plug-in hybrid version with 50 kilometers of electric drive
7 March 2018 11:13:38
Bentley has unveiled the Bentayga PHEV during the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. This is the first hybrid developed by the British car manufacturer and comes with some slightly exterior modifications.
“The Bentayga Hybrid is our first step on the road to electrification, combining traditional Bentley values with the very latest technologies. It gives customers the best of both worlds – engaging, effortless performance on the open road and silent, emission-free driving in the city, which will become increasingly important with the ever-changing regulations around the world", said Adrian Hallmark, new Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bentley Motors.
The new Bentayga PHEV uses a V6 2.9 liter petrol engine and an electric motor. All together, the plug-in hybrid propulsion system can deliver up tp 450 horsepower. Also, the British SUV will be able to travel on electricity for about 50 kilometers.
Three different modes will be available for the new Betanyga PHEV: EV Drive (100% electric), Hybrid Mode (petrol and electric motors are working together) and Hold Mode (preserves the battery level).
