Bentley Bentayga Falconry by Mulliner unveiled

18 May 2017 17:01:16

When it comes to customising its cars for the clients who can afford a special treatment for Bentayga, Mulsanne or Continental, Bentley calls in its Mulliner division. Same happened with the new Bentayga Falconry, who features a bespoke installation in the rear which houses all the equipment required for a falconry expedition.

At the heart of the Bentayga Falconry by Mulliner are two individual natural-cork-fabric-trimmed units: a master flight station and a refreshment case. These sit on a movable tray that allows for easy access. Inside the master flight unit is a special Piano Black veneered drawer – with a saker falcon crest – containing bespoke storage for all the equipment required for this unique sport.

Beneath this is a laser-embossed Hotspur hide stowage tray with individual compartments for a GPS bird tracking unit, binoculars and hand-crafted leather bird hoods and gauntlets, all of which are available as an additional option. The refreshment case houses three metal flasks and durable cups, a blanket and refreshing face cloths.

Two individual perches are stored in a special natural-cork-fabric-trimmed case which slots into a hard pocket built into the side of the boot. A boot-floor and rear-sill protection cover – also in cork – is discreetly integrated into the rear of the Bentayga. Using this reversible feature in conjunction with the in-car perch, falconers can prepare their bird in comfort and shade.
Inside the Bentayga’s Hotspur-hide-trimmed cabin, there is a removable transportation perch and tether on the central armrest, and an exquisite example of Mulliner’s skill with marquetry. The sweeping desert scene – featuring a soaring saker falcon – was created using 430 individual pieces of wood sourced from all over the world and hand-crafted over nine days.

The specific breed of falcon used in the Bentayga Falconry by Mulliner marquetry is the saker Falcon – which has been used for hunting for thousands of years and is still one of the most sought-after and valuable birds today, with examples fetching as much as $1,000,000.


