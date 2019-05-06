Bentley announced the largest solar panel installation in UK
6 May 2019 07:33:51
Acting responsible is not only when you launch hybrid version of your cars or electric ones. It should also imply some action when it comes to building them. Bentley announced the installation of the UK’s largest ever solar car port at its factory headquarters in Crewe, UK. This means – in the company’s centenary year – all electricity used to manufacture every Bentley is solar or certified green.
The installation of 10,000 solar panels, which have a capacity of 2.7MW, cover 1,378 car parking spaces and an area of 16,426m², enough to cover two football pitches.
The solar car port takes Bentley’s total on-site solar panel energy capacity to 7.7MW, enough to cover over 1,750 homes. This includes the 2013 roof top installation of 20,815 panels with the total number of individual solar panels on site in Crewe now 30,815.
