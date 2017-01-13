Bentley announced record sales in 2016
13 January 2017 12:54:27
|Tweet
The introduction of Bentayga might have upset some fans, but it definitely helped Bentley achieve a great sales figure. According to the most recent statistics, Bentley delivered 11,023 cars in 2016, a record high and the company’s fourth consecutive year above 10,000 cars. This represents a nine per cent growth on the performance of 2015 (10,100 cars).
The Americas remained Bentley’s number one region, with Europe and the UK both posting sales increases. As we were saying, strong customer demand for the Bentley Bentayga, which reached all global markets during 2016, played a key role in this success.
The number one customer sales region throughout 2016 was the Americas, closing the year delivering 2,792 cars, against a figure of 2,864 in 2015. This accounted for 25 per cent of global deliveries.
In Europe, sales were up by 56 per cent with 2,676 cars delivered on the previous figure of 1,695. Bentley’s home market, the UK continued to perform strongly, establishing itself as the third highest selling region, delivering 1,692 cars, up from 1,457 in 2015, an increase of 16 per cent.
Bentley delivered 1,239 cars to the Middle East in 2016, against 1,274 cars in 2015. In China, Bentley delivered 1,595 cars, marginally down on the previous year’s figure of 1,615.
The Asia Pacific region delivered 423 cars, against 455 in 2015. Japan and South Korea delivered 606 cars against a total of 740 cars in 2015.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2005 Bentley Arnage Blue Train SeriesEngine: Turbocharged V8, Power: 335.6 kw / 450 bhp, Torque: 874.5 nm / 645 ft lbs
2005 Bentley Continental Flying SpurEngine: Aluminum W12, Power: 411.6 kw / 552 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 650 nm / 479.4 ft lbs @ 1600 rpm
2009 Bentley Continental Flying Spur SpeedEngine: W12, Power: 447.4 kw / 600 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 749.8 nm / 553 ft lbs @ 1750 rpm
2003 Bentley Continental GTEngine: Aluminum W12, Power: 411.6 kw / 552 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 649.44 nm / 479 ft lbs @ 1600 rpm
2006 Bentley Continental GTCEngine: W12, Power: 411 kw / 551 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 650 nm / 479.4 ft lbs @ 1600 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Infiniti QX50 Concept unveiled
Infiniti marked an important moment during this year NAIAS Detroit, unveiled the all new QX Concept, an evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration. ...
Infiniti marked an important moment during this year NAIAS Detroit, unveiled the all new QX Concept, an evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration. ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Audi scores US record sales in 2016
Even if it is not as strong as its German rivals on the US market, Audi managed to score a record year in 2016. December 2016 marked the best-ever month ...
Even if it is not as strong as its German rivals on the US market, Audi managed to score a record year in 2016. December 2016 marked the best-ever month ...
Gadgets
Fiat-Chrysler cars to have Android powered Uconnect systems
Having a fully connected car has become more important than having a powerful car. Fiat-Chrysler Group understood this and asked Google to develop its ...
Having a fully connected car has become more important than having a powerful car. Fiat-Chrysler Group understood this and asked Google to develop its ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
Porsche 911 RSR official photos and details
Porsche is doing a great job ain Le Mans and this is ready to be seen these days during Los Angeles Motor Show. The Stuttgart-based company unveiled the ...
Porsche is doing a great job ain Le Mans and this is ready to be seen these days during Los Angeles Motor Show. The Stuttgart-based company unveiled the ...
Videos
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...