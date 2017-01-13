Home » News » Bentley » Bentley announced record sales in 2016

Bentley announced record sales in 2016

13 January 2017 12:54:27

The introduction of Bentayga might have upset some fans, but it definitely helped Bentley achieve a great sales figure. According to the most recent statistics, Bentley delivered 11,023 cars in 2016, a record high and the company’s fourth consecutive year above 10,000 cars. This represents a nine per cent growth on the performance of 2015 (10,100 cars).

The Americas remained Bentley’s number one region, with Europe and the UK both posting sales increases. As we were saying, strong customer demand for the Bentley Bentayga, which reached all global markets during 2016, played a key role in this success.

The number one customer sales region throughout 2016 was the Americas, closing the year delivering 2,792 cars, against a figure of 2,864 in 2015. This accounted for 25 per cent of global deliveries.             
In Europe, sales were up by 56 per cent with 2,676 cars delivered on the previous figure of 1,695. Bentley’s home market, the UK continued to perform strongly, establishing itself as the third highest selling region, delivering 1,692 cars, up from 1,457 in 2015, an increase of 16 per cent.
Bentley announced record sales in 2016
Bentley announced record sales in 2016 Photos

Bentley delivered 1,239 cars to the Middle East in 2016, against 1,274 cars in 2015. In China, Bentley delivered 1,595 cars, marginally down on the previous year’s figure of 1,615.

The Asia Pacific region delivered 423 cars, against 455 in 2015. Japan and South Korea delivered 606 cars against a total of 740 cars in 2015. 

Tags: , , ,

Posted in Bentley, Market News

Bentley announced record sales in 2016 Photos (1 photos)
  • Bentley announced record sales in 2016

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Bentley announced record sales in 2016

    Bentley announced record sales in 2016

  2. 2017 Mercedes GLA UK pricing announced

    2017 Mercedes GLA UK pricing announced

  3. 2017 Mercedes GLA WhiteArt Edition and Yellow NightEdition launched

    2017 Mercedes GLA WhiteArt Edition and Yellow NightEdition launched

  4.  
  5. 2018 Toyota Camry Nascar introduced in Detroit

    2018 Toyota Camry Nascar introduced in Detroit

  6. Porsche sold record numbers in 2017

    Porsche sold record numbers in 2017

  7. BMW sets new manufacturing record in US

    BMW sets new manufacturing record in US

Related Specs

  1. 2005 Bentley Arnage Blue Train Series

    Engine: Turbocharged V8, Power: 335.6 kw / 450 bhp, Torque: 874.5 nm / 645 ft lbs

  2. 2005 Bentley Continental Flying Spur

    Engine: Aluminum W12, Power: 411.6 kw / 552 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 650 nm / 479.4 ft lbs @ 1600 rpm

  3. 2009 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed

    Engine: W12, Power: 447.4 kw / 600 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 749.8 nm / 553 ft lbs @ 1750 rpm

  4. 2003 Bentley Continental GT

    Engine: Aluminum W12, Power: 411.6 kw / 552 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 649.44 nm / 479 ft lbs @ 1600 rpm

  5. 2006 Bentley Continental GTC

    Engine: W12, Power: 411 kw / 551 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 650 nm / 479.4 ft lbs @ 1600 rpm

New Vehicles

Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang everFord “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...

Concept Cars

Infiniti QX50 Concept unveiledInfiniti QX50 Concept unveiled
Infiniti marked an important moment during this year NAIAS Detroit, unveiled the all new QX Concept, an evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration. ...

Custom Cars

Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Audi scores US record sales in 2016Audi scores US record sales in 2016
Even if it is not as strong as its German rivals on the US market, Audi managed to score a record year in 2016. December 2016 marked the best-ever month ...

Gadgets

Fiat-Chrysler cars to have Android powered Uconnect systemsFiat-Chrysler cars to have Android powered Uconnect systems
Having a fully connected car has become more important than having a powerful car. Fiat-Chrysler Group understood this and asked Google to develop its ...

Various News

Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prizeFord 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...

Motorsports

Porsche 911 RSR official photos and detailsPorsche 911 RSR official photos and details
Porsche is doing a great job ain Le Mans and this is ready to be seen these days during Los Angeles Motor Show. The Stuttgart-based company unveiled the ...

Videos

Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
Copyright CarSession.com