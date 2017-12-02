Home » News » Audi » Barcelona players got their new Audis

Barcelona players got their new Audis

2 December 2017 06:51:32

A few days ago we have announced you that Real Madrid players have got thier new Audis as part of the sponsorship programme. Now is time to move a little bit and go in Barcelona and see what the Catalunyan squad pick. 

Just like their counterparts, Barcelona players largely favored the new Q7. The RS3 Sporback was also popular. A few players opted for the RS6 Avant and other went with the new Q5. A couple of soccer players picked up the R8. Javier Mascherano was the only one who picked up the new A7 SPortback Black Line Edition. 

The event took place at the famous F1 track at Catalunya and some of the players got on the race track. The special event also included some driving instruction from Nico Muller, a man who competed in GP3 Series and in the Wolrd Rallycross Championship. 
 
 

Tags: , , ,

Posted in Audi, Various News

