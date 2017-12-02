Barcelona players got their new Audis
2 December 2017 06:51:32
A few days ago we have announced you that Real Madrid players have got thier new Audis as part of the sponsorship programme. Now is time to move a little bit and go in Barcelona and see what the Catalunyan squad pick.
Just like their counterparts, Barcelona players largely favored the new Q7. The RS3 Sporback was also popular. A few players opted for the RS6 Avant and other went with the new Q5. A couple of soccer players picked up the R8. Javier Mascherano was the only one who picked up the new A7 SPortback Black Line Edition.
The event took place at the famous F1 track at Catalunya and some of the players got on the race track. The special event also included some driving instruction from Nico Muller, a man who competed in GP3 Series and in the Wolrd Rallycross Championship.
Mini 1499 GT launched in UK
Mini is constantly building special editions of its current vehicles to honour models from the past, very popular among its fans. The most recent example ...
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain concept revealed
If you are producing a pick-up, then you have to create all kind of accessories that will make the truck be usable also in winter season. GMC understood ...
Isuzu D-Max Huntsman Package introduced in UK
Isuzu is ready to offer some action packed inside the current D-Max pick-up. The Japanese manufacturer announced the new generation Huntsman Accessory ...
2018 Lexus RXL to be launched in LA Motor Show
Lexus RX is one of the most popular crossovers on the market, and now is ready to become even more popular, addressing to a wider audience. Lexus will ...
Skoda enjoys record sales in September
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Seat Leon Cristobal is Seat safest car ever
Seat wants to convince its fans that, apart from being a sporty brand, is also a safe one. And it tried to express that with a special concept called ...
Judas Priest Porsche 911 Turbo SE up for auction
Owning a classic Porsche can be expensive. Owning a classic Porsche that was first bought by a rock star can be even more expensive. Even so, Silverstone ...
Nissan replaces Renault in Formula E competition
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...
VIDEO: Watch Koenigsegg Agera RS record run - 457 km/h in the second run and an average speed of 444 km/h
Yesterday we announced you that Koenigsegg Agera RS has become the fastest series production car in the world. The Swedish model managed to complete two ...
