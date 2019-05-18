Audi unveiled the revised 2020 A4. It has a new face and hybrid power

Audi has decided to unveil a revised 2020 A4 model line-up. All the improvements we will speak about in the following lines are applied to all the body configurations found on the A4 line-up.





On the design side, the 2020 Audi A4 has gained new lights, redesigned fog lights and air intakes and a bigger radiator grille. Inside the cabin the things are pretty simple compared to the old version: a 10.1 inch display for the latest version of the MMI infotainment system.





Under the hood, the 2020 Audi A4 will be available with six different engines, three of them with a 12V mild-hybrid technology and one of them with 48V mild-hybrid tech.





Audi didn't disclose which units will get the mild-hybrid but we know the petrol fans will get the 2.0 liter unit with 150, 190 and 245 horsepower while on the diesel side you'll get the 2.0 liter with 190 horsepower and the 3.0 liter with 231 horsepower. The most powerfull version of the current A4 line-up is the S4 TDI.





The 3.0 liter diesel engine deliver 347 horsepower and it has an electric compressor and the 48V mild-hybrid system.

Tags: 2020 a4, 2020 audi a4, 2020 audi a4 revised, audi, audi a4

Posted in Audi, New Vehicles