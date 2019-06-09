Audi unveiled the fourth generation A6 Allroad
9 June 2019 05:38:44
It was 20 years ago when Audi unveiled the first generation A6 Allroad. Now, on its anniversary, Audi decided to give us a new generation of the allroad model.
As you can imagine, the car comes with new body and underbody protections, with a raised ground clereance and with some powerful diesel engines.
Compared to the A6 Avant, the ground clereance was raised and it measures 139 mm. But it has some technical trickeries which can raise the ride height even more. The pneumatic suspension is adaptive via the speed and it can be lowered by 15 mm. If you are traveling in the allroad mode, the ground clereance will go up by 25 mm.
If you are going for the off-road mode, you will have another 45 mm compared to the standard measure.
Under the hood of the new A6 Allroad you will find only diesel engines. The 3.0 liter will be offered in three different versions: 228 HP and 500 Nm, 282 Hp and 620 Nm, and 349 HP and 700 Nm. All versions will have an eight-speed transmission and an all-wheel drive technology.
