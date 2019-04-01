Audi TTRS and RS3 Sport Editions available in the UK
1 April 2019 16:25:26
|Tweet
The UK market will receive two new special models of the powerful TTRS and RS 3. The two pocket rocket machines were created during the update programme for the TT range. The TT RS Audi Sport Edition is available as a Coupe or Roadster and is distinguishable externally by way of its black exterior highlights, which extend not only to the radiator grille, door mirror housings, front blade and rear diffuser insert but also the badging and Audi rings, and by its 20-inch ‘7-spoke rotor’ design Audi Sport alloy wheels with a diamond cut finish in gloss anthracite black.
The exhaust tailpipes are also finished in gloss black, giving a clue to another additional feature of this top edition that is largely unseen but often heard – the RS Sport exhaust system gives the five-cylinder engine an even greater share of voice.
The RS 3 Sportback and Saloon which share the five-cylinder unit and 400PS output with the TT RS models are also now available in both ‘standard’ and Audi Sport Edition forms. The RS 3 Sportback Audi Sport Edition features a black styling pack with applications for the radiator grille, window trims and rear diffuser insert, combined with 19-inch alloy wheels in Blade design with a gloss anthracite finish. Inside it is upgraded with carbon inlays and a panoramic glass sunroof.
The Saloon is similarly equipped but rides on a 19-inch Rotor design wheel and incorporates a boot spoiler finished in gloss anthracite black.
The extensive equipment list, which already includes everything from MMI navigation and internet-based Audi connect infotainment services to active lane assist and the Audi Parking System Plus, has been expanded further still in this latest version to include Audi Phonebox wireless smartphone charging functionality, electrically folding door mirrors and privacy glass.
The famously charismatic 2.5-litre TFSI at the heart of the latest TT RS and RS 3 models combines its 400PS output with 480Nm of torque, enabling a 0-62mph sprint time of 4.1 seconds in the RS 3 models, 3.9 seconds in the TT RS Roadster and 3.7 seconds in the TT RS Coupé. Top speed is 155mph in the RS 3 variants and 174mph in each TT RS.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2007 Audi TT 3.2 S-LineEngine: V6, Power: 186.4 kw / 250 bhp @ 6300 rpm, Torque: 320 nm / 236.0 ft lbs @ 2500-3000 rpm
2008 Audi A3 TDI Clubsport Quattro ConceptEngine: Inline-4, Power: 167 kw / 224 bhp, Torque: 450 nm / 331.9 ft lbs
2008 Audi RS6 AvantEngine: 90 Degree V10, Power: 426.5 kw / 572 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 650 nm / 479.4 ft lbs @ 1500-6250 rpm
2005 Audi RS4Engine: V8, Power: 313.2 kw / 420.0 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 430 nm / 317.2 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm
1985 Audi Sport Quattro S1Engine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 335.6 kw / 444 bhp @ 7500 rpm, Torque: 479.96 nm / 354 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Honda e-Prototype showed in Geneva
Honda is one step closer to introducing its first electric car on the European market. The Japanese manufacturer unveiled the very close to production ...
Honda is one step closer to introducing its first electric car on the European market. The Japanese manufacturer unveiled the very close to production ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Hyundai Venue model announced for New York Motor Show
Lincoln is not the only car manufacturer who announces important unveils during this year New York Motor Show. Hyundai is also on the list with something big. ...
Lincoln is not the only car manufacturer who announces important unveils during this year New York Motor Show. Hyundai is also on the list with something big. ...
Market News
Opel to return to Russian market
Still regarded as one of the most important markets in the world, Russia will see the return of an important European brand: Opel. ...
Still regarded as one of the most important markets in the world, Russia will see the return of an important European brand: Opel. ...
Gadgets
Volvo to introduce in-car cameras and intoxication devices
Along the introduction of its Care Key feature, ready to be featured standard on all Volvo's starting 2020, the Swedish manufacturer reveals a new step ...
Along the introduction of its Care Key feature, ready to be featured standard on all Volvo's starting 2020, the Swedish manufacturer reveals a new step ...
Various News
New BMW 1 Series will be unveiled this year
The BMW 1 Series will get a new generation this year. The confirmation was come from a German official during the conference that was held to show the ...
The BMW 1 Series will get a new generation this year. The confirmation was come from a German official during the conference that was held to show the ...
Motorsports
Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Evo launched
Lamborghini launching not only fantastic street cars, but also some impressive track cars. The latest example is the Huracán Super Trofeo Evo Collector ...
Lamborghini launching not only fantastic street cars, but also some impressive track cars. The latest example is the Huracán Super Trofeo Evo Collector ...
Videos
VIDEO: Next generation Porsche 911 Turbo was caught on camera
A few month ago, Porsche unveiled the all new 911 992 sports car. On the launch, the German sports car was only available in Carrera S and Carrera 4S versions. ...
A few month ago, Porsche unveiled the all new 911 992 sports car. On the launch, the German sports car was only available in Carrera S and Carrera 4S versions. ...