Audi TTRS and RS3 Sport Editions available in the UK

The UK market will receive two new special models of the powerful TTRS and RS 3. The two pocket rocket machines were created during the update programme for the TT range. The TT RS Audi Sport Edition is available as a Coupe or Roadster and is distinguishable externally by way of its black exterior highlights, which extend not only to the radiator grille, door mirror housings, front blade and rear diffuser insert but also the badging and Audi rings, and by its 20-inch ‘7-spoke rotor’ design Audi Sport alloy wheels with a diamond cut finish in gloss anthracite black.





The exhaust tailpipes are also finished in gloss black, giving a clue to another additional feature of this top edition that is largely unseen but often heard – the RS Sport exhaust system gives the five-cylinder engine an even greater share of voice.





The RS 3 Sportback and Saloon which share the five-cylinder unit and 400PS output with the TT RS models are also now available in both ‘standard’ and Audi Sport Edition forms. The RS 3 Sportback Audi Sport Edition features a black styling pack with applications for the radiator grille, window trims and rear diffuser insert, combined with 19-inch alloy wheels in Blade design with a gloss anthracite finish. Inside it is upgraded with carbon inlays and a panoramic glass sunroof.





The Saloon is similarly equipped but rides on a 19-inch Rotor design wheel and incorporates a boot spoiler finished in gloss anthracite black.





The extensive equipment list, which already includes everything from MMI navigation and internet-based Audi connect infotainment services to active lane assist and the Audi Parking System Plus, has been expanded further still in this latest version to include Audi Phonebox wireless smartphone charging functionality, electrically folding door mirrors and privacy glass.





The famously charismatic 2.5-litre TFSI at the heart of the latest TT RS and RS 3 models combines its 400PS output with 480Nm of torque, enabling a 0-62mph sprint time of 4.1 seconds in the RS 3 models, 3.9 seconds in the TT RS Roadster and 3.7 seconds in the TT RS Coupé. Top speed is 155mph in the RS 3 variants and 174mph in each TT RS.













