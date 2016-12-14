Audi TT 2.0 TDI now offered with a quattro system

Do you want a flashy sports car that can do many miles to the gallon? Then you should think buying a diesel Audi TT. One of the most popular sporty coupes ever made is available with a diesel engine, and a proper four wheel drive system. Just to get you out of the snow if you are stuck.





upe and Roadster versions of the new TT 2.0 TDI quattro will become available for UK ordering early in 2017 and will reach their first customers here next spring.





The new quattro-equipped duo will complement the existing front-wheel-driven TT 2.0 TDI ultra models, which will continue alongside them. Where these are equipped exclusively with six-speed manual transmission, the new 2.0 TDI quattro variants use a six-speed S tronic twin-clutch transmission.





The quattro drive uses an electro-hydraulic multi-plate clutch to distribute the torque to both axles. In many everyday driving situations, it will direct the engine’s power predominantly to the front wheels. Should traction decrease there, the clutch continuously redirects the torque to the rear within a few milliseconds.





At the limit, the quattro system operates in tandem with wheel-selective torque control, an intelligent software feature of the Electronic Stabilization Control (ESC).





The 2.0 TDI engine has a 184 hp output and is combined with torque of 380 Nm (280.3 lb-ft) available between 1,750 and 3,250 rpm.





The TT Coupé 2.0 TDI quattro S tronic accelerates from 0 to 62mph in 6.7 seconds and goes on to clock up a top speed of 145mph.The Roadster accomplishes the standard sprint in 7.0 seconds and continues to a top speed of 142mph. In the Coupé, the 2.0 TDI quattro S tronic achieves fuel consumption of 54.3mpg according to the NEDC measuring method, which equates to 137 grams of CO2 per kilometre. For the TT Roadster, the figures are 52.3mpg and 142 g CO2 per kilometre.





