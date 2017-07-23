Audi, the first German brand to race in Formula E

Formula E is getting more and more popular and big brands are joining competition because it helps them develop new technologies dedicated to electric vehicles.





The most recent name joining the Formula E competition is Audi, who will also be the first German automobile manufacturer to race in Formula E. The brand with the four rings is taking over ABT Sportsline’s place on the grid. The Allgäu-based team has been successfully present in Formula E since the electric racing series’ inception and in the future will be taking care of the Audi race cars as the fielding team. Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler will start to the fourth Formula E season in Hong Kong at the beginning of December.





The fourth Formula E season kicks off in Hong Kong on December 2 and will subsequently take the campaign to South and North America, Africa as well as the European metropolises of Rome and Paris, and other venues.





Together with official technology partner Schaeffler Audi is currently in the process of developing the new powertrain to be fielded next season. “We’ve already successfully completed tests with the new components in Spain and in Neuburg and our project is on schedule,” says Dieter Gass. At the moment, the freedom in Formula E granted to all manufacturers is limited to the motor, transmission, the respective suspension components and to software. “The competitiveness in Formula E between manufacturers, teams and drivers is enormous. That makes details in the development all the more crucial.”









Tags: audi, formula e, audi racing, audi motorsport, abt, audi abt formula e

Posted in Audi, Motorsports