Audi Sport teases the upcoming RS6 Avant
15 August 2019 09:34:03
|Tweet
This year, Audi Sport, the performance division of the Ingolstadt based manufacturer, will present six new models. The RS Q3, RS Q3 Sportback and RS Q8 will be unveiled during the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show.
But now, the German car manufacturer published a new teaser picture with what is to be the RS6 Avant. According to some voices, the performance wagon will also be revealed in Frankfurt as the car will be showcased at Audi City Berlin in Germany in September 5 and 6.
Under the hood we expect to see a twin-turbo 4.0 liter V8 engine which will deliver about 600 horsepower. There will also be a Performance version which will deliver even more horsepower.
As you already know, this generation of the RS6 Avant won't be the most powerful of all because a year ago, Audi Sport and ABT delivered the RS6 Avant Performance Nogaro Edition with 700 HP and only 150 units built.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Rolls Royce Ghost Zenith Collection unveiled
Dacia Duster TCe 100 engine now available
McLaren GT created by MSO and showcased at Pebble Beach
-
2019 Mitsubishi L200 Series 6 already available in UK
Aston Martin Valhalla and Valkyrie make US debut
McLaren Ultimate Series model to debut in Pebble Beach
Related Specs
2008 Audi RS6 AvantEngine: 90 Degree V10, Power: 426.5 kw / 572 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 650 nm / 479.4 ft lbs @ 1500-6250 rpm
2004 Audi RS6 Avant PlusEngine: V8, Power: 357.9 kw / 480 bhp @ 5700-6400 rpm, Torque: 560 nm / 413.0 ft lbs @ 1950-6000 rpm
2002 Audi RS6Engine: V8, Power: 450 kw / 5700-6400 bhp, Torque: 560 nm / 413.0 ft lbs @ 1950-5600 rpm
1999 Audi RS4 AvantEngine: Biturbo V6, Power: 283.4 kw / 380.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 440.0 nm / 324.5 ft lbs @ 2500 rpm
2002 Audi S4 AvantEngine: V8, Power: 256.5 kw / 344 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 410 nm / 302.4 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport concept unveiled in New York
After the recent launch of the new generation Touareg in China, during Beijing Motor Show, Volkswagen is crossing the Ocean with two new world premieres, ...
After the recent launch of the new generation Touareg in China, during Beijing Motor Show, Volkswagen is crossing the Ocean with two new world premieres, ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Bentley to unveil a special model this July
Bentley is celebrating with style its 100th anniversary. Not only it will take by storm the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but also reveal the future of ...
Bentley is celebrating with style its 100th anniversary. Not only it will take by storm the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but also reveal the future of ...
Market News
Current Seat Leon, best sold generation ever
On the edge of bankruptcy just five years ago, Seat is now booming and enjoys good sales. The current generation Leon is one of the cars that helped Seat ...
On the edge of bankruptcy just five years ago, Seat is now booming and enjoys good sales. The current generation Leon is one of the cars that helped Seat ...
Gadgets
Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving car
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Various News
Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - First test run
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Videos
VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...