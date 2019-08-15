Audi Sport teases the upcoming RS6 Avant

This year, Audi Sport, the performance division of the Ingolstadt based manufacturer, will present six new models. The RS Q3, RS Q3 Sportback and RS Q8 will be unveiled during the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show.





But now, the German car manufacturer published a new teaser picture with what is to be the RS6 Avant. According to some voices, the performance wagon will also be revealed in Frankfurt as the car will be showcased at Audi City Berlin in Germany in September 5 and 6.





Under the hood we expect to see a twin-turbo 4.0 liter V8 engine which will deliver about 600 horsepower. There will also be a Performance version which will deliver even more horsepower.





As you already know, this generation of the RS6 Avant won't be the most powerful of all because a year ago, Audi Sport and ABT delivered the RS6 Avant Performance Nogaro Edition with 700 HP and only 150 units built.

Tags: audi rs6 avant, audi sport, rs6 avant

Posted in Audi, New Vehicles