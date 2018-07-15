Audi Sport Performance Parts R8 available in the UK

Audi is building one fantastic R8 to increase the appeal of the supercar around the world. It is called Audi Sport Performance Parts R8 will have motorsport-proven enhancements that significantly increase downforce and further pare back weight to give the 610PS V10 an even freer rein.





Just 44 examples of this R8 performance are being offered worldwide by Audi Sport, of which five will come to the UK in right hand drive form. Each example is priced at £176,560.





An aero kit developed in the wind tunnel and made exclusively from CFRP gives a harder edge to virtually every facet of the car, most notably the rear where a large fixed rear wing and diffuser with red elements dominate, while side skirts incorporating the Audi Sport logo and special aerodynamic elements located behind the rear wheel arches focus airflow. At the front, more pronounced air inlets, a deep splitter and sculpted canards reminiscent of those fitted to the first generation Audi R8 GT finish off the package.





All aerodynamic elements contribute to a significant increase in downforce; at 205mph, the R8 generates 250kg, over 100kg more than the standard R8 V10 plus. At 93mph the effect is more pronounced, with the CFRP aero kit doubling downforce to 52kg.





Inside, the exclusive Sport contour steering wheel is trimmed in Alcantara with a red 12 o’clock marker. Features such as the Audi Smartphone Interface, a rear view camera and the Audi R8 sport exhaust are also added to the appropriately lengthy equipment list which already includes R8 bucket seats in perforated Fine Nappa leather, MMI Navigation, Audi connect online services and the fully digital Audi Virtual Cockpit.





The five UK specification examples of this very special R8 are offered by Audi Sport on a strictly first come, first served basis and enquiries can be made via any of the 115 Audi Centres nationwide.









Tags: audi, audi r8, audi r8 special edition, audi sport performance parts r8, audi sport performance parts r8 uk pricing

