Audi sold 8 million cars equipped with quattro

21 January 2017 14:04:23

Audi has a big news for us. The German car manufacturer has sold 8 million cars equipped with quattro all-wheel drive technology. The technology was first introduced in 1980. 

In that era Audi offered the quattro on a few models but now the technology has evolved over the years and it’s now available in more than 100 model versions. 

Audi sold 8 million cars equipped with quattro
The anniversary model was assembled in Mexico at the San José Chiapa facility. This factory has 400 hectares and was opened on September 30th, 2016 after an investment of more than 1 billion USD. The anniversary model is a Q5 equipped with the 2.0 liter TFSI engine. In 2015, 44 percent of all cars sold by Audi worldwide were equipped with quattro. The Q5 is the most popular of them with about 262.000 units sold in 2015. The 2016 reports has not come yet.

