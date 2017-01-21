Audi sold 8 million cars equipped with quattro
21 January 2017 14:04:23
|Tweet
Audi has a big news for us. The German car manufacturer has sold 8 million cars equipped with quattro all-wheel drive technology. The technology was first introduced in 1980.
In that era Audi offered the quattro on a few models but now the technology has evolved over the years and it’s now available in more than 100 model versions.
The anniversary model was assembled in Mexico at the San José Chiapa facility. This factory has 400 hectares and was opened on September 30th, 2016 after an investment of more than 1 billion USD. The anniversary model is a Q5 equipped with the 2.0 liter TFSI engine. In 2015, 44 percent of all cars sold by Audi worldwide were equipped with quattro. The Q5 is the most popular of them with about 262.000 units sold in 2015. The 2016 reports has not come yet.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Audi sold 8 million cars equipped with quattro
2018 Ford Mustang Convertible facelift - Official pictures and details
Toyota issues another airbag recall in US
-
Skoda celebrates 40 years since its first Monte Carlo success
Renault scored record sales in 2016
Breitling for Bentley Supersports B55 watch introduced
Related Specs
2008 Audi A3 TDI Clubsport Quattro ConceptEngine: Inline-4, Power: 167 kw / 224 bhp, Torque: 450 nm / 331.9 ft lbs
1985 Audi Sport Quattro S1Engine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 335.6 kw / 444 bhp @ 7500 rpm, Torque: 479.96 nm / 354 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm
1980 Audi QuattroEngine: Type WR Inline-5, Power: 149.1 kw / 200 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 288.79 nm / 213 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
1984 Audi QuattroEngine: Type WR Inline-5, Power: 149.1 kw / 200 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 288.79 nm / 213 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
2003 Audi Le Mans Quattro ConceptEngine: V10, Power: 454.9 kw / 610 bhp, Torque: 750 nm / 553.2 ft lbs @ 1750-5800 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept launched in Detroit
Nissan stunned everyone in Detroit with the introduction of a new concept, created to signal the future direction of the company's sedan design direction ...
Nissan stunned everyone in Detroit with the introduction of a new concept, created to signal the future direction of the company's sedan design direction ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Another record year for Rolls Royce in 2016
Considering that every Rolls Royce model is very expensive, charging over 300.000 euros for the least expensive model, you would think that sales are ...
Considering that every Rolls Royce model is very expensive, charging over 300.000 euros for the least expensive model, you would think that sales are ...
Gadgets
Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
Stephane Peterhansel won the 2017 Dakar Rally
After 12 stages in the most challenging rally competition in the world, the Dakar Rally, the French driver Stephane Peterhansel, managed to win. It is ...
After 12 stages in the most challenging rally competition in the world, the Dakar Rally, the French driver Stephane Peterhansel, managed to win. It is ...
Videos
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...