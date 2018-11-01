Audi RSQ8: a virtual concept to star in a movie
1 November 2018 18:54:47
Audi is building concept cars not only for the biggest motor shows around the planet. Audi is also building concepts for the fans it has in virtual world.
For example, Audi RSQ e-tron, a fictional, virtual performance concept car was created for Twentieth Century Fox’s animated film Spies in Disguise. The full-battery electric model, created by Audi Design in cooperation with Blue Sky Studios, combines automated driving with artificial intelligence and transformational technology. The RSQ e-tron will be driven by super-spy Lance Sterling, voiced by Will Smith, and already appears in the film’s trailer.
With a hologram speedometer, electric mobility and fully automated driving technology, the two-seater concept car embodies the visionary design language of the brand. Along with equipment features such as a fully automated driving mode and other Audi assistance systems, the concept car has special features for secret agents.
The Audi RSQ e-tron is building awareness for e-tron full-electric mobility as part of the Audi brand story: “An international espionage story with future technologies that can save the world is the perfect match for the Audi brand” says Giovanni Perosino, Vice President of Marketing Communication at AUDI AG. “Similar to our cars, fun, innovation and performance are key elements of the storyline.”
Audi will collaborate with Twentieth Century Fox and Blue Sky Studios to produce an additional custom animated content piece in 2019, featuring Lance Sterling and scientist Walter Beckett, voiced by actor Tom Holland.
