Audi RS4 Avant facelift has the same output but a more stylis exterior
7 October 2019 13:34:05
A few months ago, Audi unveiled the all new A4 facelift range. Now, the mighty RS4 Avant got the same exterior and interior modifications as the other "civil" versons.
On the design side we can see new headlights, a slightly revised front spoiler, modified air intakes and a new rear diffuser. Inside the cabin there is the all-new MMI touch infotainment system.
Under the hood of the 2020 Audi RS4 Avant facelift is the same V6 2.9 liter engine which can deliver 450 horsepower and 600 Nm peak of torque. The engine resources are sent to the ground via an eight speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive quattro system.
As a result, the car can run from not to 100 km/h in just 4.1 seconds, while the top speed is electronically capped to 250 km/h.
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...
Audi is completing its quartet of visionary vehicles by showcasing a forward-looking electric off-roader at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show with the AI ...
ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. As you already know, this version of the Golf was launched as a farewell ...
Aston Martin is ready to follow all those premium manufacturers who decided to launch an SUV. The DBX is really close. Aston Martin’s first SUV has ...
Skoda is making the most of the current SUV growth in Europe. he 250,000th ŠKODA Karoq has rolled off the production line at the ŠKODA AUTO plant in ...
Many electric car manufacturers are exploring new options when it comes to sound. Even an electric car has to sound good. Due to the absence of a loud ...
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...
