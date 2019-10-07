Audi RS4 Avant facelift has the same output but a more stylis exterior

A few months ago, Audi unveiled the all new A4 facelift range. Now, the mighty RS4 Avant got the same exterior and interior modifications as the other "civil" versons.





On the design side we can see new headlights, a slightly revised front spoiler, modified air intakes and a new rear diffuser. Inside the cabin there is the all-new MMI touch infotainment system.





Under the hood of the 2020 Audi RS4 Avant facelift is the same V6 2.9 liter engine which can deliver 450 horsepower and 600 Nm peak of torque. The engine resources are sent to the ground via an eight speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive quattro system.





As a result, the car can run from not to 100 km/h in just 4.1 seconds, while the top speed is electronically capped to 250 km/h.

Tags: audi, audi rs4 avant, audi rs4 avant facelift, rs4 avant facelift

Posted in Audi, New Vehicles