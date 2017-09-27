Audi RS4 Avant and RS5 Coupe are available in Carbon Edition
27 September 2017 10:55:50
If you want a special Audi RS4 Avant or a unique RS5 Coupe you should consider the new German special pack. Its name is Carbon Edition and comes with some lightweight parts, a special exhaust and matrix LED headlights.
The German car manufacturer said that the Carbon Edition offers lots of carbon fiber reinforced polymer (CFRP) components (front splitter, side sills, rear diffuser insert, and mirror caps).
Both German models can now be ordered with five-spoke 20 inch wheels painted in nthracite Matte Black. As you know, under the hood of the RS4 and RS5 is a 2.9 liter V6 biturbo engine rated at 444 horsepower and 600 Nm peak of torque. The engine resources are sent to the wheels via an eight speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive sstem.
The Carbon Edition costs 71,625 pounds ($96,325) on the RS4 Avant and 75,400 pounds ($101,425) for the RS5 Coupe.
