Audi RS Q5 will come in Geneva

Audi is likely to unveil the new RS Q5 during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. The news comes from out colleagues from Motoring. They have managed to find out this info from Stephan Winkelmann, Audi Sport boss.





“Geneva is in front of us. We’ll have a launch there which is going to be very important for us because it’ll set a new era of the B-segment [Q5 size] of Audi Sport for us. You will see very shortly what is going to happen,” said WInkelmann.





For now we don't have information about the engine but there are a few rumors. Some voices told us that under the hood of the Audi RS Q5 will be a revised version of the V6 3.0 liter engine fitted under the bonnet of the SQ5. Other voices claim that under the hood of the RS Q5 will be a V6 2.9 liter engine sourced from Porsche. Whatever the case is, the power will exceed 450 horsepower and it will be able to run from stand still to 100 km/h in less than 5 seconds.





If the Audi RS Q5 will be launched in Geneva, soon we will see the same RS version for Q2 and Q4. Stay tuned for more official information.





