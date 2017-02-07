Audi RS Q5 will come in Geneva
7 February 2017 15:34:08
|Tweet
Audi is likely to unveil the new RS Q5 during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. The news comes from out colleagues from Motoring. They have managed to find out this info from Stephan Winkelmann, Audi Sport boss.
“Geneva is in front of us. We’ll have a launch there which is going to be very important for us because it’ll set a new era of the B-segment [Q5 size] of Audi Sport for us. You will see very shortly what is going to happen,” said WInkelmann.
For now we don't have information about the engine but there are a few rumors. Some voices told us that under the hood of the Audi RS Q5 will be a revised version of the V6 3.0 liter engine fitted under the bonnet of the SQ5. Other voices claim that under the hood of the RS Q5 will be a V6 2.9 liter engine sourced from Porsche. Whatever the case is, the power will exceed 450 horsepower and it will be able to run from stand still to 100 km/h in less than 5 seconds.
If the Audi RS Q5 will be launched in Geneva, soon we will see the same RS version for Q2 and Q4. Stay tuned for more official information.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Lamborghini Urus confirmed. Production will start in April
Audi RS Q5 will come in Geneva
2017 Seat Ibiza official photos and details
-
Porsche Platinum Edition available also for Cayenne S and Cayenne S Diesel
Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Limited Edition available in US
Vauxhall Insignia Sports Tourer to be unveiled in Geneva
Related Specs
2007 Audi TT 3.2 S-LineEngine: V6, Power: 186.4 kw / 250 bhp @ 6300 rpm, Torque: 320 nm / 236.0 ft lbs @ 2500-3000 rpm
2008 Audi A3 TDI Clubsport Quattro ConceptEngine: Inline-4, Power: 167 kw / 224 bhp, Torque: 450 nm / 331.9 ft lbs
2008 Audi RS6 AvantEngine: 90 Degree V10, Power: 426.5 kw / 572 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 650 nm / 479.4 ft lbs @ 1500-6250 rpm
2007 Audi S5Engine: V8, Power: 263.98 kw / 354 bhp @ 3500 rpm, Torque: 440.64 nm / 325 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
2005 Audi RS4Engine: V8, Power: 313.2 kw / 420.0 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 430 nm / 317.2 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Infiniti QX50 Concept unveiled
Infiniti marked an important moment during this year NAIAS Detroit, unveiled the all new QX Concept, an evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration. ...
Infiniti marked an important moment during this year NAIAS Detroit, unveiled the all new QX Concept, an evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration. ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Porsche sold record numbers in 2017
Volkswagen Group had a fantastic year, with more than 10 million cars sold worldwide. Porsche was part of this succes, even if in a small amount. Porsche ...
Volkswagen Group had a fantastic year, with more than 10 million cars sold worldwide. Porsche was part of this succes, even if in a small amount. Porsche ...
Gadgets
Vauxhall Insignia Grand Sport to feature heated windshield
Ford has the technology for years already, Volkswagen is also introducing a new innovation for its future models, and Vauxhall announces its future Insignia ...
Ford has the technology for years already, Volkswagen is also introducing a new innovation for its future models, and Vauxhall announces its future Insignia ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
Stephane Peterhansel won the 2017 Dakar Rally
After 12 stages in the most challenging rally competition in the world, the Dakar Rally, the French driver Stephane Peterhansel, managed to win. It is ...
After 12 stages in the most challenging rally competition in the world, the Dakar Rally, the French driver Stephane Peterhansel, managed to win. It is ...
Videos
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...