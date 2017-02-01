Audi R8 V10 Spyder introduced in US
Audi extends its US range with the introduction of a more powerful version for the R8 Spyder. The popular convertible supercar is now offered with a more powerful V10. The R8 Spyder features the same naturallyaspirated 5.2liter V10 engine and sevenspeed Stronic dualclutch transmission as the R8 V10 Coupe.
The engine delivers 540 hp and 398 lbft of torque. With revving ability all the way up to 8,700 rpm, the R8 V10 Spyder rapidly accelerates from 060 mph in only 3.5 seconds, one tenth of a second faster than the previous generation R8 V10 Spyder.
The new R8 Spyder uses a doublewishbone design for both the front and rear suspension systems. The suspension weight is kept low through the use of forged aluminum control arms, while local dynamic rigidity has been enhanced by connecting the control arms directly to the ASF.
ASF is the lightweight chassis that uses of a high percentage of carbon fiber materials. Comprising 80 percent of the ASF, the aluminum components form a lattice structure that engineers used in order to incorporate specific reinforcements into the sills, Aposts and windshield frame. As a result, the allnew Spyder is more than 50 percent stiffer than its predecessor.
The softtop in the new R8 Spyder features an electrohydraulic drive system to raise and lower the roof in only 20 seconds, at speeds of up to 31 mph. The roof was developed with lightweight construction in mind, and weighs only 97 pounds, helping to keep the weight of the vehicle and center of gravity low. It can easily be opened or closed by operating the softtop button in the center console.
Available for the first time on the allnew Spyder is Audi connect, offering infotainment features such as 4G LTE connectivity, destination entry via myAudi, travel information, Internet radio and a WiFi® hotspot for passenger use. Also, with available Audi connect, Google EarthT satellite maps appear across the entire virtual cockpit allowing the driver to better navigate each turn in the road or the track ahead.
