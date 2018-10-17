Audi R8 V10 Plus Coupe Competition available in US
17 October 2018 16:01:45
For those who want maximum performance on a already powerful and performant R8, Audi is offering a special edition of the supercar. In fact, is a new package, available in a limited number.
With limited production at 10 units for the United States, each R8 Competition package is preconfigured with all the available Audi Sport performance parts and represents the brand's most performance-oriented production R8 model ever produced.
The R8 V10 plus Coupe Competition package offers drivers reduced vehicle weight and increased downforce over previous models. Through the use of titanium backing plates for the carbon ceramic brake pads, 2.2 pounds has been saved.
The same 20 inch fully milled wheels, similar in design to that of the R8 GT4, represent another example of Audi bringing motorsports technology to the road, and save another 26.4 pounds of weight. The full carbon fiber aero kit not only offers an aggressive look to the R8, but increases downforce.
At 150 km/h (93.2 mph), the downforce is doubled compared to an R8 V10 plus Coupe to 52 kg (114.6 pounds). At the top track speed of 315 km/h (196 mph), the downforce is increased by 100 kg (220.5 pounds) to 250 kg (551.2 pounds). The aero kit also helps increase the drag coefficient.
The R8 Competition package is scheduled to arrive in dealerships in November 2018 with a pricing of $237,350.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Aston Martin DBS Superleggera announced
Aston Martin is ready to reintroduce one of its most iconic model. It is a distinctive moniker set to be proudly worn once again by the British marque’s ...
2019 Chevrolet Silverado High Country concept
Chevrolet wants to show its clients how easily they can customise the current Silverado models. So it used this year State Fair of Texas to introduce ...
Vauxhall to launch eight new models
Vauxhall is ready to launch a new and impressive offensive in the next years. The UK division of Opel has to comply with European CO2 guidlines, expected ...
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reach record sales in September
Mitsubishi hit the jackpot with the introduction of the Outlander PHEV, especially in the UK, where people love it. And the selling results for September ...
Volkswagen announces partnership with Microsoft
Volkswagen skipped this year Paris Motor Show, but announced a very important partnership with one of the biggest technology players in the world: Microsoft. ...
Mazda rotary engine will be used as a range extender
Even though is one of the biggest fans of conventional engines, Mazda can't deny the hybrid and electric offensive of the auto industry. So it will have ...
BMW M235i Racing Cup gains Evo Pack and becomes M240i Racing Cup
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...
Ken Block launches Forza Horizon 4 with a special video
In order to promote the launch of the new Forza Horizon 4 video game, Microsoft invited Ken Block in the UK. To be more precise, the American stunt man ...
