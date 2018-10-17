Home » News » Audi » Audi R8 V10 Plus Coupe Competition available in US

Audi R8 V10 Plus Coupe Competition available in US

17 October 2018

For those who want maximum performance on a already powerful and performant R8, Audi is offering a special edition of the supercar. In fact, is a new package, available in a limited number.

With limited production at 10 units for the United States, each R8 Competition package is preconfigured with all the available Audi Sport performance parts and represents the brand's most performance-oriented production R8 model ever produced.

The R8 V10 plus Coupe Competition package offers drivers reduced vehicle weight and increased downforce over previous models. Through the use of titanium backing plates for the carbon ceramic brake pads, 2.2 pounds has been saved. 
The same 20 inch fully milled wheels, similar in design to that of the R8 GT4, represent another example of Audi bringing motorsports technology to the road, and save another 26.4 pounds of weight. The full carbon fiber aero kit not only offers an aggressive look to the R8, but increases downforce. 

At 150 km/h (93.2 mph), the downforce is doubled compared to an R8 V10 plus Coupe to 52 kg (114.6 pounds). At the top track speed of 315 km/h (196 mph), the downforce is increased by 100 kg (220.5 pounds) to 250 kg (551.2 pounds). The aero kit also helps increase the drag coefficient.

The R8 Competition package is scheduled to arrive in dealerships in November 2018 with a pricing of $237,350.



