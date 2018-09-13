Audi Q8 US pricing announced

After it made its European debut on most markets, the new Audi Q8 is now ready to tackle the American territory. The biggest SUV in Audi's range can be ordered in the US. It features a new 3.0-liter TFSI V6 engine, which generates 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, linked to an eight-speed transmission.





This new V6 engine features a twin-scroll turbocharger positioned directly inside the “V,” paired with a revised Audi valvelift system, to help ensure improved engine responsiveness and performance. The Q8 delivers more power and elasticity over a wider range of RPMs than the Q7. As a result, the Q8 can travel from 0 to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds.





The 2019 Q8 will come standard equipped with Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology. The 48-volt system is extremely compact – enough to be stored under the rear cargo floor.





Available through the Adaptive Chassis package is adaptive air suspension, which allows for adjustment of both the ride height and the firmness of the air dampers, and is controllable via the standard Audi drive select. Along with the standard four Drive Select modes – comfort, auto, dynamic and individual – the available adaptive air suspension also adds both an allroad and a lift/offroad mode, which can raise the air suspension for increased ground clearance when needed.





When the vehicle is parked, the system can also lower the rear axle by 65 mm to allow for easier loading and unloading of cargo. Also available as part of the Adaptive Chassis package is all-wheel steering, which offers increased maneuverability at low speeds and more precise steering at higher speeds.





Inside the Q8, the all-new MMI touch response® system replaces the rotary dial and the conventional buttons and controls with two large, high-resolution touch displays. Featuring both haptic and acoustic feedback, users can hear and feel a click as confirmation when their finger triggers a function.





Audi Connect online services help connect the vehicle with the internet, the owner, and the surrounding infrastructure, and are now are integrated into the MMI operating system (active subscription required). With an active Audi connect subscription, functions such as parking, weather updates and Yelp review highlights are now integrated with the MMI touch response system and can be accessed through their own icons. Infotainment features such as internet radio streaming and Amazon Music (subscription required) are also accessible via the MMI via the Audi connect mobile app.





Model year 2019 Q8 starting manufacturer suggested retail prices are $67,400, for the Premium trim level, $71,400 for the Premium Plus and $76,550 for the Prestige.













Tags: audi, audi q8, new audi q8, audi q8 us pricing, new audi q8 trim levels

Posted in Audi, New Vehicles