Audi Q8 Sport Concept with Android operating system

19 May 2017 11:43:55

Our current cars are getting more and more connected. Audi understands that and goes even futher in that direction. The German brand s presenting its concept of a next generation infotainment system with fully integrated Android platform.

It features Android as a integrated solution for in-car infotainment applications, which is being developed by the Android Open Source Community and its millions of members.

The Audi Q8 sport concept technology platform, which Audi is presenting at Google I/O, already has Android on board. The new functions, including the streaming service Spotify, Google Play Music and Google Assistant all run on the large MMI touch display in the centre of the dashboard. The information is also visible in the Audi virtual cockpit in the driver’s direct field of view.
This marks the first time the new services have been fully integrated into Audi’s brand specific infotainment system. While the navigation map continues to use the Audi-typical HERE database, the driver can also choose to navigate with Google Maps. A message centre for incoming messages and calls round out the new services in the show car.

The integration of Android has tremendous potential. Android is the world's most popular mobile platform with more than 1.4 billion active users worldwide. 


