Audi Q8 Sport Concept with Android operating system
19 May 2017 11:43:55
|Tweet
Our current cars are getting more and more connected. Audi understands that and goes even futher in that direction. The German brand s presenting its concept of a next generation infotainment system with fully integrated Android platform.
It features Android as a integrated solution for in-car infotainment applications, which is being developed by the Android Open Source Community and its millions of members.
The Audi Q8 sport concept technology platform, which Audi is presenting at Google I/O, already has Android on board. The new functions, including the streaming service Spotify, Google Play Music and Google Assistant all run on the large MMI touch display in the centre of the dashboard. The information is also visible in the Audi virtual cockpit in the driver’s direct field of view.
This marks the first time the new services have been fully integrated into Audi’s brand specific infotainment system. While the navigation map continues to use the Audi-typical HERE database, the driver can also choose to navigate with Google Maps. A message centre for incoming messages and calls round out the new services in the show car.
The integration of Android has tremendous potential. Android is the world's most popular mobile platform with more than 1.4 billion active users worldwide.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2008 Audi A3 TDI Clubsport Quattro ConceptEngine: Inline-4, Power: 167 kw / 224 bhp, Torque: 450 nm / 331.9 ft lbs
2008 Audi R8 V12 TDI ConceptEngine: V12 TDI, Power: 372.9 kw / 500 bhp, Torque: 1000 nm / 737.6 ft lbs
1985 Audi Sport Quattro S1Engine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 335.6 kw / 444 bhp @ 7500 rpm, Torque: 479.96 nm / 354 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm
2003 Audi Le Mans Quattro ConceptEngine: V10, Power: 454.9 kw / 610 bhp, Torque: 750 nm / 553.2 ft lbs @ 1750-5800 rpm
1984 Audi Sport QuattroEngine: Turbocharged, Alloy, Inline-5, Power: 228.2 kw / 306.0 bhp @ 6700 rpm, Torque: 350 nm / 258.1 ft lbs @ 3700 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford "Ole Yeller" Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Subaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUV
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Volkswagen Group sales dropped in April
Volkswagen Group already demonstrated Dieselgate has not shaken its sales or revenues. And 2017 seems to confirm this once again. Since the beginning ...
Volkswagen Group already demonstrated Dieselgate has not shaken its sales or revenues. And 2017 seems to confirm this once again. Since the beginning ...
Gadgets
Omologato Weissach watch is dedicated to Porsche track
There are many watch manufacturers who launch time measuring instruments dedicated to a car or to a brand. But none of them dedicated a watch to a famous ...
There are many watch manufacturers who launch time measuring instruments dedicated to a car or to a brand. But none of them dedicated a watch to a famous ...
Various News
Bugatti opens its largest showroom in Dubai
Most of Bugatti's clients are coming from the Middle East. They have plenty of money to order one of the most exclusive cars on the planet. SO its no ...
Most of Bugatti's clients are coming from the Middle East. They have plenty of money to order one of the most exclusive cars on the planet. SO its no ...
Motorsports
Michael Fassbender is now a racer
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...
Videos
Are winter tires good in summer?
I don't know the laws in different countries but here, we are not allowed to drive a car with summer tires in winter conditions. Also, I know lots of ...
I don't know the laws in different countries but here, we are not allowed to drive a car with summer tires in winter conditions. Also, I know lots of ...