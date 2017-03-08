Audi Q8 Sport Concept is a 474 HP hybrid SUV-coupe
8 March 2017 16:35:45
Audi has officially unveiled the 2017 Audi Q8 Sport Concept. The prototype will come into a production form as a rival for the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe or BMW X6. On the design side you can see lots of Q8 Concept styling details so we won't use you time for that.
Under the hood is the big deal because the Audi Q8 Sport Concept uses a mild-hybrid system that has a V6 3.0 TFSI petrol unit, an electric engine and a 48 V electric system. As a result, the concept delivers 474 horsepower and 700 Nm peak of torque. The concept can run from stand still to 100 km/h in just 4.7 seconds while the top speed is clocked at 275 km/h. According to Audi, the new Audi Q8 Sport Concept offers a driving range up to 1.200 kilometers.
“The drive system of the Audi Q8 sport concept is a major step towards optimizing efficiency and sustainability in large-volume series production,” said Rupert Stadler, Chairman of the Board of Management at Audi. “The combination of mild hybrid technology and a TFSI engine sets a new benchmark for the synthesis of electromobility and combustion engines.”
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Nissan stunned everyone in Detroit with the introduction of a new concept, created to signal the future direction of the company's sedan design direction ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Does anyone remembers Dieselgate scandal? Probably not, as Volkswagen sales rised since the scandal first erupted. The German brand delivered 547,700 ...
It has become a custom for every major manufacturer to present a future technology during Consumer electronics Show, held every January in Las Vegas. ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
After no more than 16 years since the last ArtCar, BMW introduced a new creation, signed by American artist John Baldessari and based on the MW M6 GTLM. ...
Volkswagen has announced a new mid-sized seven-seater SUV. Named Atlas (not confirmed yet) the model will be showcased during the 2016 Los Angeles Auto ...
