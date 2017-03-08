Audi Q8 Sport Concept is a 474 HP hybrid SUV-coupe

Audi has officially unveiled the 2017 Audi Q8 Sport Concept. The prototype will come into a production form as a rival for the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe or BMW X6. On the design side you can see lots of Q8 Concept styling details so we won't use you time for that.





Under the hood is the big deal because the Audi Q8 Sport Concept uses a mild-hybrid system that has a V6 3.0 TFSI petrol unit, an electric engine and a 48 V electric system. As a result, the concept delivers 474 horsepower and 700 Nm peak of torque. The concept can run from stand still to 100 km/h in just 4.7 seconds while the top speed is clocked at 275 km/h. According to Audi, the new Audi Q8 Sport Concept offers a driving range up to 1.200 kilometers.





“The drive system of the Audi Q8 sport concept is a major step towards optimizing efficiency and sustainability in large-volume series production,” said Rupert Stadler, Chairman of the Board of Management at Audi. “The combination of mild hybrid technology and a TFSI engine sets a new benchmark for the synthesis of electromobility and combustion engines.”





Source: Audi