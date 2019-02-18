Audi Q8 is now available with two new V6 engines

A few months ago when Audi unveiled the new Q8 we have found out that the German car manufacturer will offer an array of petrol and diesel engines. For the launch version, Audi will give you the chance to add on the bucket only the 50 TDI version which is eqipped with a 3.0 liter diesel engine rated at 281 horsepower.





But today we have some new info. Audi will offer the Q8 in the 45 TDI version and Q8 55 TFSI variant. The Q8 45 TDI is eqipped with a 3.0 liter V6 diesel engine that can deliver 231 horsepower and 500 Nm peak of torque. The Q8 55 TFSI comes also with a V6 3.0 liter but this time we have a petrol engine. The unit delivers 340 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque.





Both versions are equipped with an eight speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system. As a result, the Q8 45 TDI can run from not to 100 km/h in 7.1 seconds, while the 55 TFSI variant can run the same sprint in 5.9 seconds.





In Germany, the new Q8 45 TDI start at 73.300 Euros, while the Q8 55 TFSI starts at 76.300 Euros.

Tags: audi, audi q8, audi q8 45 tdi, audi q8 55 tfsi

