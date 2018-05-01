Audi Q8 - first video teaser

Audi has testing the all-new Q8 SUV for a few months now. We have seen some spy pictures but now it is time to see the German car manufacturer teasing campaign.





For now, Audi has pubished a short teaser video with some lines that combined are delivering the silhoute of the upcoming Q8. "He carries the gene of the #Audi #Urquattro", sais the official teaser statement.





The new Audi Q8 will come with a sleeker body compared to the Q7 but it will ride on the sale MLB Evo platform. The same architecture is used on Bentley Bentayga, Volkswagen Touareg and Lamborghini Urus.





According to some reports, the new Audi Q8 will be unveiled in June.

Tags: 2019 audi q8, audi, audi q8, q8

Posted in Audi, New Vehicles