Audi Q8 concept - Official pictures and details
9 January 2017 14:27:23
Audi has officially unveiled the 2017 Audi Q8 concept. The prototype is scheduled to become a model in 2018 and will compete against the mighty Range Rover.
On the design side there are not much to talk. The Audi Q8 concept is a SUV-coupe that comes with a Singleframe grille and Matrix LED. At the back we have one taillight made out of OLED while the doors can be opened by touching the Audi logo next to the windows.
Inside the cabin, the Audi Q8 concept features an Audi Virtual Cockpit and a massive display with MMI infotainment system. All the physical buttons have been replaced with touch controls.
Under the hood, the Audi Q8 concept has a 3.0 liter TFSI engine that deliver 333 horsepower and an electric motor. In total, the plug-in hybrid system delivers 443 horsepower and 700 Nm peak of torque. The engine resources are sent to the wheels via an eight speed automatic transmission. The not to 100 km/h is done in 5,4 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 250 km/h.
In full electric mode, the Audi Q8 concept can travel up to 60 kilometers.
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Hyundai RN30 Concept is a real mean machine
Along with the new generation Hyundai i30, the Korean manufacturer also unveiled a sporty and high performance N concept, that is called RN30 and it will ...
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Volkswagen delivers record numbers in October despite Dieselgate
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...
Fiat-Chrysler cars to have Android powered Uconnect systems
Having a fully connected car has become more important than having a powerful car. Fiat-Chrysler Group understood this and asked Google to develop its ...
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Porsche 911 RSR official photos and details
Porsche is doing a great job ain Le Mans and this is ready to be seen these days during Los Angeles Motor Show. The Stuttgart-based company unveiled the ...
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
