Audi Q8 concept - Official pictures and details

9 January 2017 14:27:23

Audi has officially unveiled the 2017 Audi Q8 concept. The prototype is scheduled to become a model in 2018 and will compete against the mighty Range Rover.

On the design side there are not much to talk. The Audi Q8 concept is a SUV-coupe that comes with a Singleframe grille and Matrix LED. At the back we have one taillight made out of OLED while the doors can be opened by touching the Audi logo next to the windows.

Inside the cabin, the Audi Q8 concept features an Audi Virtual Cockpit and a massive display with MMI infotainment system. All the physical buttons have been replaced with touch controls.

Under the hood, the Audi Q8 concept has a 3.0 liter TFSI engine that deliver 333 horsepower and an electric motor. In total, the plug-in hybrid system delivers 443 horsepower and 700 Nm peak of torque. The engine resources are sent to the wheels via an eight speed automatic transmission. The not to 100 km/h is done in 5,4 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 250 km/h. 

In full electric mode, the Audi Q8 concept can travel up to 60 kilometers. 

Source: Audi

