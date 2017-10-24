Home » News » Audi » Audi Q7 Vorsprung special edition

Audi Q7 Vorsprung special edition

24 October 2017 18:29:18

Along with the new Black Edition introduced on the UK market, the current Audi Q7 also benefits from the addition of Vorsprung version. This choice comes with 22-inch Audi Sport design and running boards (excluding SQ7 TDI models), complemented by the black styling pack.

Vorsprung models are fitted with an advanced key for ease of access and the Audi Phone Box to provide wireless charging for all Qi-enabled mobile phones. There is also the addition of a head-up display which projects vehicle speed and assistance system notifications onto the windscreen in the driver’s direct field of vision. And last but by no means least, in terms of audio-visual gains the 3D BOSE surround sound system is on board to fill the interior with virtually cinematic sound quality.

Matrix LED headlights guide the driver and adapt the light beam continuously to the prevailing conditions. The Driving Assistance Tour Pack is also added, equipping the Q7 Vorsprung with level 2 partial autonomy in the form of adaptive cruise control, active lane assist and traffic jam assist. Up to speeds of 37mph, these systems work together to steer, brake and accelerate the SUV in congestion.
The Parking Assistance Pack is also part of the Vorsprung specification. It consists of Park Assist to provide independent steering of the vehicle into parallel or bay parking spaces, a 360-degree camera and Side Assist for blind spot monitoring with visual and acoustic warnings.

Pricing starts from £64,405 for Black Edition models, from £77,905 for the Q7 Vorsprung and from £88,295 for the SQ7 TDI Vorsprung.



