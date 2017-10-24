Audi Q7 Black Edition available in UK
24 October 2017
After we saw it on many Audi models, the Black Edition is now vailable also on the biggest SUV in the range. The new Audi Q7 receives the equipment package, which is available exclusively in conjunction with the 272PS 3.0 TDI.
Audi Q7 Black Edition models go above and beyond their S line counterparts with larger 21-inch alloy wheels and a black styling pack extending to the radiator grille frame, profile trim strip, front bumper styling accents and door mirrors. Black inlays set the tone in the interior, which also benefits from an upholstery upgrade to premium quality Valcona leather.
A flat-bottomed multi-function steering wheel and the Audi Virtual Cockpit also expand the equipment list. The latter renders a beautifully crisp fully digital instrument display with user-configurable graphics, infotainment menus and high-resolution mapping practically covering the 12.3-inch TFT screen space, enabling quick and easy functionality without distraction from the road ahead.
Adaptive air suspension sport – appearing for the first time in the UK Q7 range – is another gain for the Black Edition. It lowers the body by 15mm and continually adjusts the damping for a cosseting ride coupled with responsive handling on tarmac, and seamless adaptation to rougher terrain. A rear view camera completes the Q7 Black Edition specification.
