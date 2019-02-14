Audi Q4 e-tron awaited in Geneva Motor Show

After it amazed everyone with the launch of its first full electri car, the e-tron SUV, Audi is rolling another car in the segment. It is the new and awaited Q4 e-tron, a car that was anticipated few years ago.





First design sketches of next all-electric model to bear the e-tron badge released ahead of world debut on March 5.





Audi is showcasing its compact SUV study with electric drive at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. The Audi Q4 e-tron concept provides a glimpse of the next stage of Audi electric mobility and is due to be presented as a volume-production vehicle in late 2020/early 2021.





As everyone expects, the new Audi Q4 e-tron will use the same powertrain and platform of the current e-tron. Even the cameras mounted in the side mirrors. Most probably, the SUV will be sportier than the current e-tron SUV.













Tags: audi, audi q4 e-tron, audi q4 electric suv, audi suv, audi electric suv

Posted in Audi, New Vehicles