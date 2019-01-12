Home » News » Audi » Audi PB18 e-tron supercar will have a production version

Audi PB18 e-tron supercar will have a production version

12 January 2019

I'm pretty sure that all of you will remember the Audi PB18 e-tron concept car unveiled last year during the Monterey Car Week in California. According to some Audi officials, the concept car will have a production version. 

The future electric sports car will come to life next year or in 2021 and it will be built in just 50 units. And these are all the details we have about this new electric project developed by Audi. 

As a reminder, the Audi PB18 e-tron Concept has three electric motors that were able to deliver 671 horsepower and 830 Nm peak of torque. For a short amount of time, the engines were able to deliver even 764 horsepower. As a result, the PB18 e-tron concept can run from not to 100 km/h in about 2 seconds. 

The energy for these engines is offered by a solid-state battery with 95 kWh capacity. Under normal usage, the PB18 e-tron can travel up to 500 kilometers with one charge. 

