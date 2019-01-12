Audi PB18 e-tron supercar will have a production version
12 January 2019 16:10:40
|Tweet
I'm pretty sure that all of you will remember the Audi PB18 e-tron concept car unveiled last year during the Monterey Car Week in California. According to some Audi officials, the concept car will have a production version.
The future electric sports car will come to life next year or in 2021 and it will be built in just 50 units. And these are all the details we have about this new electric project developed by Audi.
As a reminder, the Audi PB18 e-tron Concept has three electric motors that were able to deliver 671 horsepower and 830 Nm peak of torque. For a short amount of time, the engines were able to deliver even 764 horsepower. As a result, the PB18 e-tron concept can run from not to 100 km/h in about 2 seconds.
The energy for these engines is offered by a solid-state battery with 95 kWh capacity. Under normal usage, the PB18 e-tron can travel up to 500 kilometers with one charge.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2008 Audi R8 V12 TDI ConceptEngine: V12 TDI, Power: 372.9 kw / 500 bhp, Torque: 1000 nm / 737.6 ft lbs
1908 Sizaire-Naudin 12HPEngine: One Cyl, Power: 8.9 kw / 12 bhp @ 1300 rpmN/A
2007 Audi TT 3.2 S-LineEngine: V6, Power: 186.4 kw / 250 bhp @ 6300 rpm, Torque: 320 nm / 236.0 ft lbs @ 2500-3000 rpm
2008 Audi A3 TDI Clubsport Quattro ConceptEngine: Inline-4, Power: 167 kw / 224 bhp, Torque: 450 nm / 331.9 ft lbs
2006 Audi R10Engine: Stressed Aluminum V12 Diesel w/Mahle Forged Pistons, Power: 484.7 kw / 650 bhp, Torque: 1100 nm / 811.3 ft lbs
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Toyota unveils P4 Automated Driving Concept
Toyota is conducting intensive tests for its autonomous cars. The technology is there and is developing fast, so Toyota wants to see how it performs in ...
Toyota is conducting intensive tests for its autonomous cars. The technology is there and is developing fast, so Toyota wants to see how it performs in ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
New McLaren Longtail model to be unveiled
McLaren has a long tradition when it comes to special edition and special supercars. Among this cars is also the Longtail range, who is preparing to become ...
McLaren has a long tradition when it comes to special edition and special supercars. Among this cars is also the Longtail range, who is preparing to become ...
Market News
McLaren reaches record sales in 2018
McLaren is one of the most successful brands in the world, managing to catch-up brands with tradition like Ferrari or Lamborghini. Global sales for McLaren ...
McLaren is one of the most successful brands in the world, managing to catch-up brands with tradition like Ferrari or Lamborghini. Global sales for McLaren ...
Gadgets
Harman launches a technology to improve in-car phone conversations
Talking on the phone in car is quite a challenge for some volume cars, that don't offer very good sound quality for conversations. Harman is the biggest ...
Talking on the phone in car is quite a challenge for some volume cars, that don't offer very good sound quality for conversations. Harman is the biggest ...
Various News
Ford issued an urgent recall for 2006 Ranger
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen delivered 15 units of the Polo GTI R5 rally car
Volkswagen enjoys great sales not only when it comes to its passenger cars. It also has commercial success when it comes to selling rally cars. Surprisingly, ...
Volkswagen enjoys great sales not only when it comes to its passenger cars. It also has commercial success when it comes to selling rally cars. Surprisingly, ...
Videos
Time-lapse video: watch how a new Tesla Model 3 is made
Tesla has published some special footage with its assembly line in Fremont factory. This time, on the assembly line is the new Tesla Model 3 sedan. ...
Tesla has published some special footage with its assembly line in Fremont factory. This time, on the assembly line is the new Tesla Model 3 sedan. ...