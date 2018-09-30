Audi is teasing a sports car prior to Paris reaveal

Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi Sport Facebook account which means we will definetly see a motorsport model.





The Audi logo placed on the hood is a sign that this is an R8. On the hood we also managed to see two air vents which are derived from the R8 LMS version as well as the GT3 and GT4 spec race cars. Also an interesting cue are the three slits reminiscent of the Sport Quattro, a design element which we already seen on the new Audi A1.





By putting all these together we can safely tell you that during the Paris Motor Show we will see a new specification of the R8 LMS/GT3/GT4 race car set to serve as a taste of what's to come for the upcoming R8 facelift.





The fully reveal will take place on October 2. During the Paris Motor Show, Audi will also unveil the new SQ2 performance SUV.

