Audi is teasing a sports car prior to Paris reaveal
30 September 2018 04:36:04
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi Sport Facebook account which means we will definetly see a motorsport model.
The Audi logo placed on the hood is a sign that this is an R8. On the hood we also managed to see two air vents which are derived from the R8 LMS version as well as the GT3 and GT4 spec race cars. Also an interesting cue are the three slits reminiscent of the Sport Quattro, a design element which we already seen on the new Audi A1.
By putting all these together we can safely tell you that during the Paris Motor Show we will see a new specification of the R8 LMS/GT3/GT4 race car set to serve as a taste of what's to come for the upcoming R8 facelift.
The fully reveal will take place on October 2. During the Paris Motor Show, Audi will also unveil the new SQ2 performance SUV.
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Even if it's not recording huge volumes in Europe, Subaru didn't want to miss this year Geneva Motor Show. So it kept the stand and unveiled the Subaru ...
Rolls Royce builds the most luxurious cars on the plant. We all know that. In order to provide also the isolation feel some of its clients needs, Rolls ...
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Volkswagen is enjoying good results not only with its passenger division, but also with the commercial one. From January to the end of October, Volkswagen ...
Volkswagen is on the way of launching a great offensive in the hybrid and electric segment. And what better model to support that? The future Golf, of ...
So let's get the things clear: Tesla and Ford are not the most talked about car brands in the United States. Those two car manufacturers are the only ...
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...
This is the new Beast. As you know, the Beast is the name of the US Presindent. As you have read, President Donald Trump is addressing the United Nations ...
