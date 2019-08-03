Audi has a new entry-level e-tron quattro version
3 August 2019 03:03:38
|Tweet
When Audi unveiled the current e-tron quattro electric SUV, the customers were able only to pick one version: the 55 Quattro. As you already know, the electric SUV was equipped with two electric engine which are able to deliver 360 horsepower, while the 95 kWh battery pack can offer up to 417 kilometers of range.
Now, Audi decided to unveil a lesser version of the e-tron. The variant is called e-tron 50 Quattro and it also comes with two electric motors which can deliver 313 horsepower. The battery pack has only 71 kWh capacity which means the car range is down to 300 kilometers.
The not to 100 km/h run is done in 7 seconds, while the top speed of the electric SUV was electronically capped at 190 km/h.
According to Audi, the e-tron 50 quattro has a DC fast charging capability in 30 minutes (at up to 120 kW).
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2008 Audi A3 TDI Clubsport Quattro ConceptEngine: Inline-4, Power: 167 kw / 224 bhp, Torque: 450 nm / 331.9 ft lbs
2003 Audi Le Mans Quattro ConceptEngine: V10, Power: 454.9 kw / 610 bhp, Torque: 750 nm / 553.2 ft lbs @ 1750-5800 rpm
1991 Audi Avus Quattro ConceptEngine: 60 Valve DOHC W12 (3 rows of 4), Power: 379.6 kw / 509.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 540.0 nm / 398.3 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2007 Audi TT 3.2 S-LineEngine: V6, Power: 186.4 kw / 250 bhp @ 6300 rpm, Torque: 320 nm / 236.0 ft lbs @ 2500-3000 rpm
2008 Audi R8 V12 TDI ConceptEngine: V12 TDI, Power: 372.9 kw / 500 bhp, Torque: 1000 nm / 737.6 ft lbs
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Kia XCeed at the begining
Kia XCeed was already unveiled to the public, but the South-Korean manufacturer wants to show the public how it all started and what is the inspiration source. ...
Kia XCeed was already unveiled to the public, but the South-Korean manufacturer wants to show the public how it all started and what is the inspiration source. ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Honda e electric model has 5 screens inside the cabin
Honda e is the first electric car of the Japanese company. Accoding to Honda, the new Honda e features intuitive and advanced connectivity in a contemporary ...
Honda e is the first electric car of the Japanese company. Accoding to Honda, the new Honda e features intuitive and advanced connectivity in a contemporary ...
Market News
BMW achieves record sales in first six months of 2017
They lost the crown in the premium segment last year, but now they are doing all they can to get it back. BMW managed to achieve record sales in the first ...
They lost the crown in the premium segment last year, but now they are doing all they can to get it back. BMW managed to achieve record sales in the first ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen launches new manual transmission: MQ281
Even though sales for their DSG transmission are increasing year by year, Volkswagen is not abandoning the manual gearbox. Proof is that Volkswagen announced ...
Even though sales for their DSG transmission are increasing year by year, Volkswagen is not abandoning the manual gearbox. Proof is that Volkswagen announced ...
Various News
Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - First test run
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Videos
Video: The upcoming 2020 BMW M3 was caught around the Nurburgring
The upcoming 2020 BMW M3 will be launched in the first part of next year. But now, the German car model was caught during some Nurburgring laps. ...
The upcoming 2020 BMW M3 will be launched in the first part of next year. But now, the German car model was caught during some Nurburgring laps. ...