Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser picture

Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser picture

11 March 2018 05:55:43

Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will be a concept specifically tailored for the Gran Turismo Sport video game. 

But this might be a hint. Probably this virtual concept will be a part of an upcoming electric racing car. We can say that the model  might be based on the R8 platform. 

For the video games lover we have to say that Polyphony Digital and its latest GT Sport hasn't been the heaven. For now there are just about 200 cars available in the game compared to the over 700 cars developed for the Forza Motorsport 7 (Xbox only). 

