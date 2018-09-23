Audi e-tron to integrate Alexa voice assistant

After they announced that the future e-tron will integrate a toll paying module, Audi is further promoting the technologies inside its new electric SUV. Audi is integrating Amazon’s Alexa Voice Service into the new, fully electric Audi e-tron. The system is integrated into the car’s MMI operating system and no smartphone is necessary.





With Alexa on board, customers can access many of the same features and services in the Audi e-tron that are available in their home or through other Alexa-enabled devices. They can check news, weather and sports scores, order groceries, add to their to-do list and stream music and audiobooks via Audible, Amazon Music and TuneIn.





The wide variety of Alexa skills can also be accessed. And with smart home controls, they can lock the doors, turn off the lights, and close the garage door directly from the vehicle – all they need to do is ask.





After saying the keyword “Alexa,” the LTE module in the MMI system establishes a connection via an Audi back-end and sends the queries to the Amazon servers. The content and information are played back through the car’s audio system.









