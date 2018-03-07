Audi e-tron prototype was unveiled in Geneva
7 March 2018 11:06:10
Audi unveiled the e-tron prototype, the car which previews the first all-electric model developed by the German car manufacturer.
The sporty SUV was showcased during the 2018 Geneva Motor Show and combines the space and comfort of a typical luxury car with a range suitable for everyday use. Until the start of series production, almost 250 development vehicles will complete testing under extreme conditions worldwide.
“Audi sets an important milestone for the company’s future with its first purely electrically powered model. In 2020 we will have three all-electric vehicles in our product range, with a four-door Gran Turismo – the production version of the Audi e-tron Sportback concept – and a model in the compact segment joining the sporty SUV", said Rupert Stadler, Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG.
The Audi e-tron prototype will complete test drives on four continents. The German car manufacturer plans some tests in the cold of Scandinavia, in the heat of Africa or on the mountain roads in Asia. Also the Nurburgring race track will be a part of the development process.
Also, intensive tests of the charging technology are being conducted worldwide. The individual charging standards are tested on proving grounds and in public areas to validate the full range of different charging options.
