Audi e-tron prototype reveals interior
10 July 2018 17:40:08
Audi is sharing with us more informations about the future e-tron, its full electric model, expected to be launched soon and already teased through official pictures.
The stage in the interior of the Audi e-tron prototype forms a large arc, the wraparound. It envelops the extensive instrument panel with pronounced horizontal lines as far round as the sculpted door trims. It harmoniously incorporates the hood above the standard Audi virtual cockpit whose sleek display stands visually free in the space, as well as the displays of the optional virtual exterior mirrors. These mirrors will be making their world premiere in the volume-production version of the Audi e-tron prototype, taking in-car digitisation to a whole new level.
The virtual exterior mirrors not only provide a new technology experience, but also many practical benefits in terms of comfort and safety. Their flat support integrates a small camera whose image is digitally processed and shown on high-contrast 7-inch OLED displays in the interior. The driver can enter different settings using the touchscreen function. The image detail can be moved, providing the required field of vision, while the user can also zoom in and out of the image. The driver can choose from three views in the MMI system for different situations – for highway driving, for turning and for parking.
In every equipment line, the interior of the Audi e-tron prototype presents carefully coordinated upholstery materials, colours and inlays: from its refined Valcona leather to its dark brushed aluminium
When sound is desirable, the space is so thoroughly insulated from the outside world that it also provides the perfect stage for the Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium Sound System upgrade.
Like a concert hall, the electric SUV offers a pure sound experience courtesy of the Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System, which reproduces the music precisely how it was recorded through 16 loudspeakers and an amplifier delivering up to 705 watts of power.
With its long wheelbase of 2,928 millimetres, the Audi e-tron prototype has ample space for five occupants and their luggage. Interior length, head room in front and rear as well as knee room in the second seat row are top-class in the full-size SUV segment. In the rear, a flat plateau – instead of the centre tunnel usually found in conventional models – creates additional space.
