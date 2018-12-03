Audi e-Tron Launch Edition available in UK

Audi unveiled the all new and electric SUV called e-tron. The Germans are now ready to make it popular and available across the world. The first ever fully electric Audi model is set to become available in the UK in early 2019 with prices starting from £71,490. Launch Edition packed with high-tech features including virtual door mirrors and Matrix LED lighting marks UK debut of the car.





Taking the already comprehensively equipped lead-in e-tron model as its basis, the Launch Edition slots in above it at £82,240. It offers an upgraded specification that not only raises the profile of the five-seat SUV technologically but also visually.





Platinum-look 21-inch Audi Sport alloy wheels provide even more impact than the already striking 20-inch examples fitted to the e-tron, the headlamp units take a step up from LED to even more intelligent Matrix LED technology enabling diversion of the light beam around surrounding traffic, and the conventional door mirrors make way for distinctive camera-based units transmitting images of the e-tron’s surroundings to two OLED interior displays.





Also available for the standard e-tron, the foldable units reduce the width of the five-seat SUV by 15 centimetres. Their cameras have a resolution of 1,280 x 1,080 pixels, and offer good all-weather visibility thanks to a heating function which prevents the units from misting over or freezing, and also activates when the camera sensors detect dirt.





The cameras control the brightness of the image automatically in accordance with the environmental conditions, for instance when driving through a tunnel, and automatically adapt their view to various driving situations, including motorway driving, turning and parking. The driver can also select these targeted views via the MMI system. Proximity sensors within the driver’s display allow various settings to be adjusted by touch by placing a finger closer to the surface, including the field of vision and the degree of zoom. The front passenger mirror can also be adjusted via the relevant display.





The Audi Smartphone Interface, Audi Phonebox wireless charging, MMI navigation plus and internet-based Audi connect infotainment services are of course included as standard.





The list of convenience features also expands in the Launch Edition to include electric steering wheel adjustment, adaptive cruise assist, camera-based traffic sign recognition and a 360-degree camera offering panoramic views of the exterior of the car, plus a bird’s eye view, to help with parking manoeuvres.





The two zero emission electric motors deliver an output of up to 300kW, facilitating 5.7-second 0-62mph acceleration, a top speed of 124mph and a driving range of at least 248 miles*. When operating in unison, they act as a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system, judiciously managing the distribution of the 664Nm of torque between the two axles.













Tags: audi, audi e-tron, audi e-tron suv, audi e-ron uk pricing, audi e-tron launch edition

Posted in Audi, New Vehicles