Audi e-tron GT is here and can do 400 kilometers with only one charge
30 November 2018 05:10:56
Audi unveiled the all-new e-tron GT concept during the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. The new protoype was developed by Audi Sport and it is also made in close collaboration with Porsche.
The new four-door GT represents the future of electric performance for the German brand and it will go on sale in late 2020 as a third e-tron model. The first one is the e-tron SUV, while the second one is named e-tron Sportback and it will be produced starting 2019.
Under the hood of the new Audi e-tron GT are two electric engines which can deliver 590 horsepower. Thanks to an all-wheel drive configuration the prototype can run from not to 100 km/h in about 3.5 seconds, while the run to 200 km/h is done in 12 seconds. The top speed is limited to 240 km/h while the battery pack (90 kWh) can deliver up to 400 kilometers of range.
Audi sais the new e-tron GT can be rechared in 20 minutes thanks to the 800 V battery system. There is also wireless charging capacity of 11 kW.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
Audi e-tron GT is here and can do 400 kilometers with only one charge
2019 Alpina XD3 to make UK debut
Peugeot to develop new range of sporty hybrids
Volkswagen sold its 30 millionth car in China
Mazda to offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to older cars too
The new Audi A1 Sportback is available for sale in the UK
Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Video - Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 spied on track
