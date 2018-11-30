Audi e-tron GT is here and can do 400 kilometers with only one charge

Audi unveiled the all-new e-tron GT concept during the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. The new protoype was developed by Audi Sport and it is also made in close collaboration with Porsche.





The new four-door GT represents the future of electric performance for the German brand and it will go on sale in late 2020 as a third e-tron model. The first one is the e-tron SUV, while the second one is named e-tron Sportback and it will be produced starting 2019.





Under the hood of the new Audi e-tron GT are two electric engines which can deliver 590 horsepower. Thanks to an all-wheel drive configuration the prototype can run from not to 100 km/h in about 3.5 seconds, while the run to 200 km/h is done in 12 seconds. The top speed is limited to 240 km/h while the battery pack (90 kWh) can deliver up to 400 kilometers of range.





Audi sais the new e-tron GT can be rechared in 20 minutes thanks to the 800 V battery system. There is also wireless charging capacity of 11 kW.

Tags: audi, audi e-tron, audi e-tron gt, e-tron gt

