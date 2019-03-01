Audi developed the R8 V10 Decennium to celebrate 10 years of the 5.2 liter FSI engine

Audi has prepared a big surprise for the V10 fans. It is called R8 V10 Decennium and was developed to celebrate 10 years of the V10 Fuel Stratified Injection engine.





This special edition will be showcased during the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the event which will kick off next week. It will be built in just 222 units and each one of them will have a price of 222.000 euros.





On the exterior, the R8 V10 Decennium will feature the Daytona Gray color with some rose-gold paint on the wheels. If you want something else, than Audi will offer other several metallic shades: Ascari Blue, Kemora Gray, Mythos Black, Floret Silver, and Suzuka Gray.





Also on the outside you can notice the glossy black accents on the front spoiler, side sills, and rear diffuser. Under the hood is, of course, the V10 5.2 liter engine which can deliver 620 horsepower and 580 Nm peak of torque.





Thanks to an automatic transmission, the R8 will run from not to 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 331 km/h.





Tags: 2019 geneva, audi, audi r8 v10 decennium, r8 v10 decennium

Posted in Audi, New Vehicles