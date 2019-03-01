Home » News » Audi » Audi developed the R8 V10 Decennium to celebrate 10 years of the 5.2 liter FSI engine
Audi developed the R8 V10 Decennium to celebrate 10 years of the 5.2 liter FSI engine
1 March 2019 12:44:41
Audi has prepared a big surprise for the V10 fans. It is called R8 V10 Decennium and was developed to celebrate 10 years of the V10 Fuel Stratified Injection engine.
This special edition will be showcased during the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the event which will kick off next week. It will be built in just 222 units and each one of them will have a price of 222.000 euros.
On the exterior, the R8 V10 Decennium will feature the Daytona Gray color with some rose-gold paint on the wheels. If you want something else, than Audi will offer other several metallic shades: Ascari Blue, Kemora Gray, Mythos Black, Floret Silver, and Suzuka Gray.
Also on the outside you can notice the glossy black accents on the front spoiler, side sills, and rear diffuser. Under the hood is, of course, the V10 5.2 liter engine which can deliver 620 horsepower and 580 Nm peak of torque.
Thanks to an automatic transmission, the R8 will run from not to 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 331 km/h.
Audi developed the R8 V10 Decennium to celebrate 10 years of the 5.2 liter FSI engine Photos (4 photos)
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
When Seat decided to launch a special brand dedicated to its performance cars, everyone was sceptical. But the Cupra brand was born one year ago, and ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Mini is offering all those clients in search for a very fast hatchback the chance to drive a very special machine, due to be launched next year. ...
Skoda continues its 2017 growth with a successful start in 2018. The Czech carmaker achieved the best month in its history in March, at the same time ...
Audi offers tons of technologies in its cars. Even after the cars were bought by the clients. The most recent one is called Green Light Optimised Speed ...
Volvo has taken a a significant step towards its electrification goals with the release of upgraded and newly developed electrified powertrain options, ...
Skoda updates not only its street cars, but also the rally cars it offers to private teams. Considering the current Fabia R5 is one of the most acclaimed ...
We all have seen the videos shoot during test days at the Nurburgring race track. But this is a different kind of video cause you have the chance to see ...
