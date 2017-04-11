Home » News » Audi » Audi announced Q8 and Q4 production sites

Audi announced Q8 and Q4 production sites

11 April 2017 11:30:41

We all know that Audi is readying some SUV for us in its efforts of rapidly growing its Q range. In order to reconfirm their launch and to prepare its fans, Audi announced where the two models will be built. 

Production of the Audi Q8 will start in Bratislava (Slovakia) in 2018 and the first Audi Q4 will drive off the assembly line in Győr (Hungary) in 2019.

With the Audi Q8, the brand will open up a new segment for its top-end models. The premium SUV in a coupe style will combine spaciousness with emotive design and offer the latest technologies in assistance and infotainment systems. Audi will produce the model in Bratislava as of 2018. The Audi Q7 has already been produced at the Slovakian plant since 2005. Meanwhile, the second generation of the large SUV is in production there, as an S version and as the Q7 e-tron plug-in hybrid.
In 2019, production of the Audi Q4 will start at Audi Hungaria in Győr. With this model, the brand is entering the segment of compact utility vehicles (CUVs). The sporty Audi Q4 with its coupe-style silhouette will be positioned between the Audi Q3 and Q5. And as of 2018, Audi Hungaria will also be responsible for production of the Audi Q3 compact SUV, which until then will continue to be produced in Martorell, Spain. 


