Audi A8 gains new sport exterior package and sport seats
14 December 2017 11:12:54
Audi has launced a special exterior sport package for the newly Audi A8. From the end of January, there will be an extended equipment range for customers who want to give more emphasis to their luxury sedan’s dynamic looks.
The sport exterior package features an aluminum clip below the wide, upright Singleframe grille, exclusively for the Audi A8. It helps the brand’s flagship model achieve an even more powerful visual impact. Clear contours surround the air inlets, while honeycomb grilles and a vertical strut define their inner structure. The side sills become wider as they approach the wheels.
Customers in Germany and other European markets can order the sport exterior package from the end of January at a price of EUR 1,950 for the Audi A8 50 TDI. More than that, Audi also comes with sports seats that can be ordered for 4,520 EUR.
