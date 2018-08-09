Audi A7 orders opened in the US

Already on the European market, the new generation Audi A7 is now ready to be ordered also in the US. The most beautiful model in the Audi line-up is available with an all-new 3.0-liter TFSI turbocharged V6 engine mated to a seven-speed S-tronic transmission, which melds efficiency with dynamic shift characteristics, the new A7 offers customers more torque than the outgoing model. Additionally, the A7’s drive system is now more efficient due to a new mild-hybrid system (MHEV), based on a 48-volt electrical system.





The A7 is standard equipped with LED taillights with dynamic rear turn signals. Mirroring the digital light signature at the front of the vehicle, at the rear of the vehicle, left and right taillights are connected by a continuous LED light strip made up of 13 vertical segments. Fast-moving light animations play in the headlights and taillights when the vehicle is locked and unlocked (when equipped with the HD Matrix design headlights), emphasizing the vehicle’s dynamics while standing still.





Light also plays an important role inside the cabin. Contour lights line the center console and door trim, precisely tracing the architecture of the interior and subtly highlighting the space. The all-new A7 offers two lighting packages: the ambient LED interior lighting package and the ambient LED interior lighting plus package, which offers customers more than 900 color combinations.





Model year 2019 A7 starting manufacturer suggested retail prices start at $68,000 for the Premium level, at $72,400 for the Premium Plus and at $76,300 for the Prestige.









