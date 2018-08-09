Audi A7 orders opened in the US
9 August 2018 19:17:23
Already on the European market, the new generation Audi A7 is now ready to be ordered also in the US. The most beautiful model in the Audi line-up is available with an all-new 3.0-liter TFSI turbocharged V6 engine mated to a seven-speed S-tronic transmission, which melds efficiency with dynamic shift characteristics, the new A7 offers customers more torque than the outgoing model. Additionally, the A7’s drive system is now more efficient due to a new mild-hybrid system (MHEV), based on a 48-volt electrical system.
The A7 is standard equipped with LED taillights with dynamic rear turn signals. Mirroring the digital light signature at the front of the vehicle, at the rear of the vehicle, left and right taillights are connected by a continuous LED light strip made up of 13 vertical segments. Fast-moving light animations play in the headlights and taillights when the vehicle is locked and unlocked (when equipped with the HD Matrix design headlights), emphasizing the vehicle’s dynamics while standing still.
Light also plays an important role inside the cabin. Contour lights line the center console and door trim, precisely tracing the architecture of the interior and subtly highlighting the space. The all-new A7 offers two lighting packages: the ambient LED interior lighting package and the ambient LED interior lighting plus package, which offers customers more than 900 color combinations.
Model year 2019 A7 starting manufacturer suggested retail prices start at $68,000 for the Premium level, at $72,400 for the Premium Plus and at $76,300 for the Prestige.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK

After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
New teasers with the Opel GT X Experimental Concept

A few weeks ago, Opel has published a first teaser picture with a newly developed concept. Now we have a name for that concept and we also have some new ...
Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced

Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Porsche investing six billion euros in e-mobility

Made famous by its gasoline boxer engine and driving dynamics, Porsche is now following the trend and invests more and more into electrification. ...
Mercedes reached record sales this year

Mercedes enjoys fantastic sales also in 2018. A good news, considering its close rivalry with BMW and the gap between them. ...
Seat launches Amazon Alexa in its cars

After it announced that its Digital Cockpit is now available on the Ibiza and Arona, Seat is making another major step in terms of technology. SEAT is ...
Prince Harry Audi RS6 Avant on sale

Even kings and queens have to drive something. And, from now and then, they have to sell the cars they drove. Luckily for them, the cars have a great ...
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - officially unveiled

Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
The U.K.'s Automobile Association has highlighted the dangers of leaving pets in hot cars by filming a special video. In the video below you will see ...
