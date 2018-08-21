Audi A6 and A7 receive new 40 TDI version
21 August 2018 05:56:10
Audi wants to offer its clients a more appealing and affordable range so its extending the engine choice on the A6 and A7 models. The 2.0-litre, 204PS 40 TDI is now available to order in the A6 Saloon, Avant and A7 Sportback - the first time a four-cylinder has been fitted in the elegant five-door coupe.
All versions are initially front-wheel-drive, with a four-wheel-drive version of each model following later in 2018 that will employ the latest, ultra-efficient quattro on demand technology capable of channelling drive to the rear wheels in a split-second.
Both the A6 Avant and A7 Sportback share a combined potential of 60.1mpg, corresponding to 124g/km (A6 Avant with 18-inch wheels) and 122g/km (A7 Sportback with 19-inch wheels).
The new mild hybrid drivetrain (MHEV) is a standard feature on all A6 and A7 Sportback models. Its key component is a belt alternator starter (BAS) connected to the crankshaft which, in this application, can recover up to 5 kW of power during deceleration periods and store it in a separate lithium-ion battery housed in the rear of the car. If the driver takes his foot off the accelerator at speeds of between 34mph and 99mph, the 40 TDI can also coast with the engine running at idling speed. As soon as the driver accelerates again, the BAS restores power quickly and smoothly. Equally importantly, the near-seamless activation and deactivation of the system and the low engine speeds that it permits make progress feel even more relaxed.
In both A6 and A7 S line versions, Sport seats upholstered in leather and Alcantara with S embossing replace the standard seats finished in Twin leather, and the S line upgrade also includes a perforated leather finish for the sports steering wheel, stainless steel pedals and other S line-specific identifiers.
Externally, 18-inch alloy wheels and LED front and rear lamps draw attention in the A6 Sport, and the A6 S line with its lowered sport suspension goes a step further by incorporating 19-inch alloy wheels, exclusive S line body detailing and adaptive Matrix LED headlights with dynamic rear indicators.
For the A7 Sport, 19-inch alloy wheels are fitted as standard, while A7 S line models gain even more sophisticated HD Matrix LED headlights with dynamic front and rear indicators and coming/leaving home animations, numerous exterior S line styling enhancements and a 20-inch wheel upgrade.
