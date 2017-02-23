Audi A5 Cabriolet US pricing announced
23 February 2017 17:44:07
After it was introduced on most of European markets, the new generation Audi A5 Cabriolet finally reaches the UK shores.
As the A5 Coupe and Sportback, the all-new A5 Cabriolet has just become available to order priced from £35,235 OTR, meaning that there should be plenty of wind-in-hair opportunities remaining in 2017 for the first customers taking delivery in April.
At the same time, the S5 Cabriolet also joins the range with a new 3.0 V6 TFSI producing 354PS and 500Nm of torque from 1,370rpm. Priced at £51,835 OTR its not a bargain.
A fabric hood that is fully automatic and acoustically optimised is fitted as standard. The four hood colours red, black, dark grey and brown are available to complement the exterior paint finishes, one of which - the crystal effect Tofana white - is reserved exclusively for the Cabriolet.
A new one-touch opening function makes operation much easier: it takes to open the soft top fully automatically in 15 seconds or close it in 18 seconds. Both can be done at speeds of up to 31mph. The rear seats have a 40/20/40 split and can be easily folded forward using levers in the luggage compartment.
Working in harmony with the standard Audi smartphone interface, seat belt microphones are fitted to all Cabriolet models to amplify call quality with the roof down. Entry-level SE specification also gains Twin leather upholstery, Audi drive select, Audi parking system plus front and rear sensors, pre sense city and 17-inch alloy wheels sporting a fifteen-spoke design.
In addition to the above, Sport models also come equipped with MMI Navigation and a three-month trial of the Audi connect portfolio. Front Sport seats that are electrically adjustable also include four-way electric lumbar support. Rounding off the enhancements is an LED interior lighting package.
Prices start at £35,235 for the entry-level A5 Cabriolet 2.0 TFSI with 190 hp, 6 speed manual and SE trim level.
